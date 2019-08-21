Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation collected over Rs 560 crore cess in 9 years

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the last nine years passed on over Rs 560 crores collected from Island city as cess from buildings. The cess amount is utilised for the repairs of the building.

As per information provided under RTI to applicant Anil Galgali, the amount was collected from 2007-08 to 2018-19. For each year's collection, the BMC would keep five percent of the collected amount before passing on the remaining to the government.

Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) looks after the building repairs from the cess funds that gets accumulated over a period of time.

As per the RTI information, the cess amount, instead of increasing has been decreasing over a period of time. Lack of cessed funds is often blamed as a reason for untimely repairs of the buildings. There are nearly 17,000 cessed buildings in the city.

As per information provided, the most cessed given to government was in the year 2009-10 at Rs 74.32 crores. In the year 2014-15, the least cessed was given was at Rs 26.81 crores.

"I had sought this information after a tragedy in Dongri when many died after building collapse. Both the BMC and MHADA kept shifting responsibility. The state government and MHADA get the most share of the cessed money. If they are taking the money they should be ensuring that they do whatever is needed including regular inspection, removing and rehabilitating people from the dangerous structure.," said Galgali.

Chandrashekhar Prabhu, housing expert said, "The government and BMC has to match an equal share to the amount which they collect from tenants as repair cess. If the total amount as envisaged by the government is judiciously spent, then it is good enough for the repair of those buildings which require them urgently. Government needs to come with a people-oriented scheme.