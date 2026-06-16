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BMC cuts water supply to construction sites, swimming pools across Mumbai: Here's why

The BMC notice warned that anyone found wasting or misusing drinking water would face strict penalties. It said that no new connections for construction sites will be issued for the time being.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 16, 2026, 10:35 PM IST

BMC cuts water supply to construction sites, swimming pools across Mumbai: Here's why
The BMC made the announcement in a circular on Tuesday.
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The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to impose a 20 percent cut in daily water supply to industrial and commercial establishments as delayed monsoon has led to a shortage. The move comes as the total stock in lakes supplying water to Mumbai has reduced to a critical level of 10.35 percent as of June 16, the BMC said in a circular on Tuesday. The civic body added that the 10 percent water cut imposed across the city will continue to ensure that the stock lasts longer.

The BMC notice warned that anyone found wasting or misusing drinking water would face strict penalties. It said that no new connections for construction will be issued for the time being. It added that all temporary water connections for construction sites will be suspended immediately. Meanwhile, heavy industries -- including the Railways and the Navy -- will now have to switch to recycled or treated sewage water for operational uses under the new order.

The BMC said that water supply to aerated and packaged drinking water bottling plants will be slowed down to meet only workers' drinking requirements. The municipal body has also temporarily disconnected water supply to all swimming pools across the city. A ban has also been placed on the use of drinking water for washing vehicles, gardening, or cleaning roads, with the BMC urging residents to use use borewells or wells for such activities. Operators of public toilets have been asked to maximise the use of tankers and borewell water.

The restrictions on drinking water use have come at a time when Mumbai is facing a severe shortage of water. The city's water supply relies heavily on rainfall. The potable water supply comes from seven lakes -- Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi.

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