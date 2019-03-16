Bombay High Court to hear plea on condition of foot overbridges in Mumbai

On March 22, the Bombay High Court will take up hearing of a criminal public interest litigation filed by activist Pradeep Bhalekar, highlighting the lack of safety of railway bridges for commuters. Advocate Nitin Satpute, appearing for him said,+ "I will highlight Thursday's CSMT bridge collapse, and appeal court to widen the scope of the petition to cover all bridges, foot over and rail overbridges, in the Metropolis."



Satpute has also written a letter to the police officials seeking to register a police complaint against erring railway officials, whose negligence caused the stampede incident of September 2017.However, the Dadar police had earlier conducted an inquiry following the stampede, and concluded that it was an accident and nobody has been held for causing the negligent act.



The court in over several hearings stated that the civic and railway authorities has had a laid back attitude when it comes to safety of commuters. During one of the hearing, the court said, "Population is increasing, but the railway has no plans to tackle this problem. The solution does not lie in only increasing services or frequency. Planning has to be done for the next generation."





Lowdown

Bhalekar has sought directions to constitute a committee to conduct survey of all existing bridges in the Maharashtra and carry out repair works if they are found in dilapidated conditions.

