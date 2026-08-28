Bombay HC slams son's plea against retired IAS officer father, orders Rs 5 lakh fine

The Bombay High Court dismissed a man’s plea to have his 78-year-old father medically examined, calling it a “malicious proceeding” linked to their long-running property and legal disputes

The Bombay High Court has strongly criticised a 54-year-old man for seeking a medical examination of his elderly father, observing that the plea appeared to be part of a broader litigation strategy against him.

A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and Kamal Khata dismissed the son’s appeal and directed him to pay Rs 5 lakh to his 78-year-old father.

Court says plea was part of a litigation strategy

The judges agreed with a February order of a single judge, who had described the son’s application as an “instrument of litigation strategy” against his father.

The division bench noted that the son had not raised the same concerns about his father’s mental condition earlier before another division bench of the High Court. That bench was hearing a separate case concerning the son’s eviction from his father’s property under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

The court also pointed out that the medical certificate relied upon by the son was already part of the record in the eviction proceedings. Despite this, the son filed his application seeking his father’s examination under the Mental Health (MH) Act, 2017 just days before the other division bench passed its order in the eviction matter.

Judges call proceedings ‘malicious’

The bench agreed with the single judge’s view that the Mental Health Act was not meant to be used as a weapon in a dispute. The judges concurred that the law “is intended to operate as a shield for the protection of persons with mental illness and cannot be permitted to be wielded as a sword against them by an adversarial party.”

The court further observed that the son’s move was “nothing short of an afterthought and a malicious proceeding invoked to drag the respondent No.1 (father)....into several proceedings so that he would give up and succumb to the appellant’s (son) demands.”

The judges also strongly criticised the son’s conduct towards his elderly father.

“Such a conduct by a son against his aged father (suffering from various illnesses) cannot be and should not be tolerated under any circumstances by this court. He deserves to be severely reprimanded for his conduct.”

Son and father involved in long-running legal dispute

The dispute between the father and son has been continuing for years. The 54-year-old son, who lives in Andheri, had filed a suit in 2015 seeking partition of a coparcenary ancestral property. The case is still pending.

The father had also initiated proceedings seeking his son’s eviction from his property under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007. During the earlier proceedings before the single judge, the son questioned his father’s ability to understand and contest several criminal and civil cases involving the two.

He claimed that his father was mentally unwell and alleged that the elderly man lived separately with his second wife, who is a doctor. The son further alleged that his stepmother prevented him from accessing his father.

Medical certificate did not establish mental illness

The son had relied on a July 2024 medical certificate to support his claim that his father required a mental health assessment.

The certificate recorded that the elderly man suffered from diabetes and had experienced recurring hypoglycemia following insulin administration. It also mentioned temporary symptoms such as confusion, forgetfulness, delusions and sweating.

However, the judges noted that the symptoms were described as temporary and reversible. The court agreed with the single judge that such episodes caused by an underlying metabolic condition could not, at the initial stage, be treated as proof of mental illness.

The bench observed that “episodic and reversible symptoms arising from an underlying metabolic condition cannot, prima facie, be equated with or construed as mental illness”.

Son ordered to pay Rs 5 lakh

After examining the circumstances surrounding the plea, the Bombay High Court dismissed the son’s appeal against the single judge’s February order.

The court also ordered him to pay Rs 5 lakh to his father, describing his action as a “pernicious attempt” to drag the senior citizen into frivolous proceedings.

The ruling comes amid the family’s ongoing property and legal disputes, with the court making it clear that mental health legislation cannot be used as a tool to gain an advantage in adversarial litigation.