Bomb threat in Mumbai: Email triggers security alert at railway station, police station

A bomb threat email targeting Bhayandar Railway Station and a local police station in Thane district triggered security checks on Wednesday, but police found no suspicious object and declared the threat a hoax.

The sender claimed that the bomb had been planted from the United States.

Security agencies were put on alert in Maharashtra’s Thane district after an email claimed that explosives had been planted at Bhayandar Railway Station and Bhayandar police station.

The email was received at the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police headquarters on Wednesday, following which teams were sent to both locations. Police and dog squads carried out detailed searches and sanitised the premises. No suspicious material was found during the checks.

Email named Virar woman

A bomb threat email claiming that explosives had been planted at Bhayandar railway station and Bhayandar police station triggered an alert on Wednesday afternoon. Police searched both premises with the help of a dog squad but found nothing suspicious. https://t.co/ — Suhas Birhade (@Suhas_News) October 21, 2026

The message was sent using the username “Vaishali Rumde 9802” and specifically mentioned 72-year-old Ujjwala Savarkar, a resident of Virar. The email also referred to a man who had allegedly claimed that his wife was murdered and had blamed Savarkar and another woman for the alleged crime.

The sender further claimed that the bomb had been planted from the United States. Police are now examining the references made in the email to determine why the names of these individuals were included.

Police question woman after tracing her identity

Investigators traced Ujjwala Savarkar and questioned her as part of the probe. Police are trying to establish whether she had any connection with the threatening email or whether her identity was misused by someone else.

During questioning, Savarkar reportedly told investigators that she had lost her mobile phone.

Threat turns out to be a hoax

After completing security checks at Bhayandar railway station and the police station, officials found no explosive or other suspicious object. The threat was subsequently declared a hoax.

Police are continuing to investigate the source of the email and verify the identities of the people mentioned in it. Investigators are also looking into the alleged murder reference to determine whether it has any connection with the threat.