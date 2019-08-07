BMC ropes in top accreditation body to assess its 30 schools

Headlines

Adhyayan Suman opens up on facing backlash for speaking against ex Kangana Ranaut: ‘People apologized to me after...'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 4: Karan Johar film holds well on Monday, earns Rs 7 crore

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G India sale date officially revealed, check discounts and features of Nothing Phone (1) rival

ED raids Hero Motocorp chairman Pawan Munjal as part of money laundering probe

Manipur violence: Elderly woman walked 20 km after her house burnt down, hid in jungles to save Kuki daughter-in-law

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Adhyayan Suman opens up on facing backlash for speaking against ex Kangana Ranaut: ‘People apologized to me after...'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 4: Karan Johar film holds well on Monday, earns Rs 7 crore

Zee National Achievers' Award 2023: DMCL CEO in conversation with content creator Shubham Gaur

7 drinks to lower cholesterol at home

भारत में कब लॉन्च होगी Honda Elevate कार?

Health benefits of Imli (Tamarind)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Zee National Achievers' Award 2023: DMCL CEO in conversation with content creator Shubham Gaur

DNA test of the childhood of innocents in Manipur

DNA: 'Signs' found in the campus, what is the real 'history' of Gyanvapi?

Adhyayan Suman opens up on facing backlash for speaking against ex Kangana Ranaut: ‘People apologized to me after...'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 4: Karan Johar film holds well on Monday, earns Rs 7 crore

How Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2023 can make film pirates pay fines of up to Rs 30 crore

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

BMC ropes in top accreditation body to assess its 30 schools

The civic body on Tuesday signed a memorandum of undertaking with NABET for the assessment of 30 schools

article-main
Latest News

Aishwarya Iyer

Updated: Aug 07, 2019, 06:40 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The BMC has roped in the National Accreditation Board of Education and Training, a constituent board of Quality Council of India, to improve teaching, learning, security, infrastructure and governance of its schools.

The civic body on Tuesday signed a memorandum of undertaking with NABET for the assessment of 30 schools. The exercise is expected to be completed in six months, said officials. The corporation will go for the assessment of the remaining 1,700 schools in the city if the efforts produce encouraging results, said officials.

"There cannot be a drastic change. However, NABET has the pattern of focusing on problem areas to start with. Once the areas are recognised, self-assessment, which will be done by the schools, comes into the picture that will make a habit in them to make an action plan," said Madhu Ahluwalia, senior advisor at NABET.

Ahluwalia said once the learning outcome increases, the rest follows. "We don't pick a school based on its conditions. We pick and start working on the section it needs the most," she added. NABET has been associated with civic schools in Delhi for past two years. It has evaluated over 5,000 schools so far.

The project will be divided into two phases – assessment and certification of schools as per the framework of NABET Accreditation Standard for Quality School Governance and Quality Intervention in Teaching. In the first phase, schools will be evaluated on governance, education and support process, performance measurement and improvement.

In the second phase, the students from Class 5 to 8 will be involved in the assessment via a multiple choice question paper and teacher-classroom observation. The findings will be used to design interventions to improve pedagogical practices in school.

"We launched our third-party audit for education and schools with the aim of fair external audit for improving on our standards and methods of teaching, learning and education infrastructure," tweeted Aaditya Thackeray, president of Yuva Sena, the brain behind the project.

Unfair exercise, stress experts

Third-party audit of BMC schools will end up demoralising the teachers, said experts.

"Teachers are asked to do all the non-academic work all day of the year along with maintaining their sole responsibility of teaching. Then suddenly, through such audits, they are blamed for not doing their teaching job properly. That is unfair," said Simantini Dhuru, director of Avehi Abacus project, that serves municipal schools and non-formal education centers in the city. KL Subhakanti, a retired-teacher, said the audit might identify problem areas, but won't offer a solution.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Lok Sabha 2024 poll preparations: PM Modi to hold meetings with NDA MPs from today

Watch: Snake invades ground during Lanka Premier League 2023 match, viral video takes internet by storm

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal-starrer web series Mirzapur to be made into a feature film? Here's what we know

Pyramids or mere mountains? Satellite captures mysterious structure in Antarctica, netizens react

Who is IAS Anil Tuteja, accused in alleged Chhattisgarh liquor 'scam' case?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE