BMC ropes in more hospitals to test for coronavirus in Mumbai
As Maharashtra sees the highest number of positive coronavirus cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has roped in more hospitals to coduct the tests in Mumbai. The civic authority has released a list of hospitals that have been authorised to test for COVID-19.
Hospital image for representation
Written By
Edited By
Abhishek Sharma
Source
DNA webdesk
As Maharashtra sees the highest number of positive coronavirus cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has roped in more hospitals to coduct the tests in Mumbai. The civic authority has released a list of hospitals that have been authorised to test for COVID-19.
The hospitals have been divided into three categories according to the travel history of the suspects.
Category 1 - Citizens who have travelled from foreign countries in the last 28 days.Location: Kasturba Hospital
Category 2 - Citizens who have been in contact with the the those who travelled to foreign countries. Location: Kasturba Hospital
Category 3 - Citizens who are showing symptoms like coughing/throat issuez/cold and want to screen themselves. BMC Hospitals
- KEM
- Sion
- Cooper
- Nair
- HBT Trauma, Jogeshwari
- Bhabha Bandra
- Bhabha Kurla
- Rajawadi, Ghatkoper
List of private hospitals
- Breach candy
- HN Reliance
- Lilavati
- Raheja
- Hinduja
- Fortis Mulund
- Bombay Hospital
- Wockhardt Hospitals
- Kokilaben Hospital
- Nanavati Hospital
- Hiranandani Hospital
Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray has urged private medical practitioners to keep their clinics open and so that there's no inconvenience to the patients.