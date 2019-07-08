BMC mops up 1.8 lakh fine in a day for illegal parking

On the first day of the penal provision introduced by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) against illegal parking in areas close to its parking lot, the BMC towed away 56 vehicles. The action was taken across the city except for zone 5 (Kurla-Powai-Chembur belt) where authorities are said to have only held awareness drives.

As per details provided by the BMC along with Mumbai traffic police, it towed 56 vehicles from the no-parking zone and collected Rs 1.8 lakh fine for illegal parking. According to the penal provision, fines for illegal parking range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 23,000.

On Sunday, nine people paid the fine to get their confiscated vehicles released. The remaining 47 vehicles are in the custody of the BMC. Officials said that while returning these vehicles, the BMC will take additional delay charges besides the penalty amount.

Of the seized vehicles, there were 51 four-wheelers, nine two-wheelers and three three-wheelers from the no-parking zones. The heavy penalty is applicable on all vehicles parked in a 500-m radius of the 26 authorised public parking lots and 20 designated BEST depots in the city. The fine amount collected was approved in the meeting of all group leaders in the BMC and will be used for development works in the area.

The scare of penalty has also ensured the use of parking lots more. On Sunday, in Worli-Lower Parel belt, parking lots that would on an average see 1,345 vehicles being parked, saw as many as 1,555 parked.

Speaking with DNA, an officer said, "We have recovered Rs 1.8 lakh and will use the amount for development of the area. We will add additional charges to those who have failed to pay the fine yet. In zone five, from Kurla to Dadar, the police and the BMC have jointly conducted an awareness programme to not park vehicles on roads."