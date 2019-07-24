Bitter truth: Only 3% area for sugarcane sown due to bad rains in Maharashtra

Scanty rainfall in sugarcane-growing regions of the state has impacted its plantations in Maharashtra. As per government records, sugarcane plantation has happened only on 3% area as against 78 % last year. The total Kharif sowing is also a paltry 54% as compared to 100 % last year.

Out of 1.49 crore hectares of possible sugar plantation this year, only 28,118 hectares of land have come under sugar plantations. In Maharashtra, out of 355 talukas, 82 talukas received the more than 100% rainfall while 42 talukas received an average 25%-to-50% rainfall. 154 talukas received 50% to 75% rainfall while the 75% to 100% rainfall is recorded in 78 talukas.

However, Vidarbha, North Maharashtra and Marathwada region continue to receive less rainfall resulting in the drought-like situation.

"The average sugar plantation in Konkan region is 751 hectares against zero acres this year while the average sugar cane plantation area in Nasik division is 44,481 hectares against 12,242 hectares this year. The Pune division sugar plantation is 2416 hectares of land against the average plantation 373128 hectares while in Kolhapur region this year, 11218 hectares land had come under sugar cane plantations against the average of 272192 hectares of land. The Aurangabad region has got 1553 hectares of land under sugar cane plantations against average of 69305 hectares. The Amrawati region has witnessed 193 hectares land under sugar plantation against the average plantation of this region is 9447 hectares of land while Nagpur has got 496 hectares land under sugar plantations against the average of 10158 hectares in the same region. The total 28,118 hectares land has come under sugar plantation against the average of 90,4977 hectares of land in this season so far," informed an official.

Experts said that this year the land under sugar plantations may be less but it will not have a major impact on the prices of sugar this year. "The impact will be felt next year as we have enough stock from last year," said an expert.