Bhima-Koregaon violence: Three rioting cases against Sambhaji Bhide dropped

In what has stirred a hornet’s nest, the Maharashtra police has withdrawn cases of rioting against controversial right-wing activist Sambhaji Bhide ‘Guruji,’ who has been accused of involvement in the Bhima-Koregaon violence that erupted in January this year.

In June 2017, the government withdrew three cases of rioting, violation of prohibitory orders and unlawful assembly against Bhide (86), a former RSS activist, who heads the hardline Hindutva outfit ‘Shivaprathisthan Hindustan’ and his associates. The cases were lodged at Sangli in 2008, when Bhide and his activists protested against the movie ‘Jodha Akbar.’

This was revealed in the response to a RTI query by Shakeel Ahmed Shaikh.

“No case against Sambhajirao Bhide which pertains to the Bhima-Koregaon violence has been withdrawn. The previous (Congress- NCP) government had decided to withdraw political cases, which did not involve any loss of life... the cases (against Bhide) that were withdrawn pertain to his protests against the Jodha Akbar movie,” finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on the issue, told DNA. The state can withdraw only those cases filed up to October 31, 2014, he explained.

INCITING VIOLENCE

Former Lok Sabha MP Prakash Ambedkar, has accused Bhide and former Pune corporator Milind Ekbote of the Samasta Hindu Aghadi of inciting the violence against Dalits who were heading to the war memorial to commemorate the bi-centenary of the Battle of Koregaon.