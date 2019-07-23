BEST workers threaten to go on strike over wages

Headlines

Weather update: IMD issues rainfall warning in Delhi-NCR, orange alert in these states as Yamuna water level recedes

Apple iPhone 11 cheaper than Apple AirPods in Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, over Rs 38,000 discount

Coach of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Train catches fire, all passengers safe

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Rs 9 lakh crore firm likely to buy Alia Bhatt’s brand for Rs 300 crore

Badshah breaks silence on his conflict with 'self-centered' Honey Singh, claims latter made him sign 'blank papers'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 11 cheaper than Apple AirPods in Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, over Rs 38,000 discount

Wordle 758 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 17

Ranveer Singh's reaction to Deepika Padukone's photo in pink outfit goes viral, fans call her 'Barbie'

AI reimagines Margot Robbie's Barbie as 'Jaipur Queen'

10 times Katrina Kaif inspired us with motivational messages

This 'adult star' has also excelled as a tennis player, did wonders at the age of 15

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Save time, skip the line: Delhi airport introduces self baggage drop for flyers, know how it works

President Biden kicks off high-stakes Europe trip in the UK; to meet King Charles & Rishi Sunak

Cyclone Biparjoy: Heavy rains lash Gujarat ahead of landfall, NDRF teams deployed

Badshah breaks silence on his conflict with 'self-centered' Honey Singh, claims latter made him sign 'blank papers'

BB OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia breaks down after being tagged 'zero', Pooja Bhatt slams contestants' 'insensitive' behaviour

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

BEST workers threaten to go on strike over wages

Union blames undertaking's administration for their lackadaisical approach

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 23, 2019, 06:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The BEST Workers Union has threatened an indefinite strike from August 6. They have submitted a charter of six demands to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), BEST Undertaking and eight other government bodies.

The threat of this indefinite strike brings back the nightmare that went on for nine days in January this year, thus paralysing the system and adding to commuter woes. This strike could hamper the positive image created for BEST after fare reduction to Rs 5.

On July 22, the BEST Workers Union wrote a letter reminding the authorities that the workers will repeat the strike called by their union earlier this year if talks on wage agreement is not resumed. "We signed a MoU (on June 11) with the BMC after we were promised negotiations on wage agreement which expired in March 2016. We have already submitted a letter and four reminders requesting the authorities to restart discussions; however nothing has come forth. So we have decided to go for a strike from August 6," said Shashank Rao, general secretary, BEST Workers' Union.

One member committee comprising of Former Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court FI Rebello was appointed as mediator. The letter states that the talks were delayed due to code of conduct for the General Elections. Moreover, the union leaders claim that the MoU categorically stated that civic employees appointed after April 2007 will get 10 point hike in salaries and wages which shall be implemented immediately.

"We also wrote to BEST Undertaking on July 8 reminding them about the same," added Rao. The union blames the administration for their lackadaisical approach and has stated that if they do not come aboard the discussion table then the unions will call for strike from midnight of August 6-7.

The BEST officials agree that this could have an impact on their image once again. For the past 10 days or so, Mumbaikars are flocking back to BEST buses after the drop in minimum fare to Rs 5. In a week or so more than 40 lakh people were added to the total using BEST buses; thus increasing the daily average as well.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Miss Earth India, Miss Universe Japan, G20 countries' leaders come together for Ladakh International Fashion Runway

Nina Dobrev reflects on The Vampire Diaries and the fame she achieved: ‘It was pretty wild’

Google Doodle today celebrates Zarina Hashmi, Indian-American artist's 86th birthday, know all about her

AAP to participate in Opposition meet after Congress backs Arvind Kejriwal against Delhi ordinance

Meet IIT dropout who quit job, built Rs 98492 crore firm, to earn Rs 205 crore from ex-employer, here's why

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Garmi actor Vyom Yadav who wanted to become a football player | Exclusive

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE