BEST workers threaten to go on strike over wages

Union blames undertaking's administration for their lackadaisical approach

The BEST Workers Union has threatened an indefinite strike from August 6. They have submitted a charter of six demands to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), BEST Undertaking and eight other government bodies.

The threat of this indefinite strike brings back the nightmare that went on for nine days in January this year, thus paralysing the system and adding to commuter woes. This strike could hamper the positive image created for BEST after fare reduction to Rs 5.

On July 22, the BEST Workers Union wrote a letter reminding the authorities that the workers will repeat the strike called by their union earlier this year if talks on wage agreement is not resumed. "We signed a MoU (on June 11) with the BMC after we were promised negotiations on wage agreement which expired in March 2016. We have already submitted a letter and four reminders requesting the authorities to restart discussions; however nothing has come forth. So we have decided to go for a strike from August 6," said Shashank Rao, general secretary, BEST Workers' Union.

One member committee comprising of Former Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court FI Rebello was appointed as mediator. The letter states that the talks were delayed due to code of conduct for the General Elections. Moreover, the union leaders claim that the MoU categorically stated that civic employees appointed after April 2007 will get 10 point hike in salaries and wages which shall be implemented immediately.

"We also wrote to BEST Undertaking on July 8 reminding them about the same," added Rao. The union blames the administration for their lackadaisical approach and has stated that if they do not come aboard the discussion table then the unions will call for strike from midnight of August 6-7.

The BEST officials agree that this could have an impact on their image once again. For the past 10 days or so, Mumbaikars are flocking back to BEST buses after the drop in minimum fare to Rs 5. In a week or so more than 40 lakh people were added to the total using BEST buses; thus increasing the daily average as well.