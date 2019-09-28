BEST struggles to stay afloat, its general manager Dr Surendra Bagde busy touring abroad

While BEST staff are yet to get Diwali bonus which is pending since last year and the undertaking is struggling to pay its employees their salaries, its general manager is all set to go to Brussels for another Public Transport Study tour.

On September 27, the committee members representing the BEST expressed their displeasure even as they ended up passing this requisition at the meeting. This junket comes a time when the undertaking is facing losses to the tune of Rs 800 crore, as per BEST budget 2019-20.

Bagde will be attending the UITP International Bus Conference, 2019 between October 20-26 to be held in Brussels, Belgium. Raising their reservations pertaining to this trip, BEST Committee members pointed out how the top boss needs to address issues like the new mini AC buses which are yet to hit the roads over a week after the inauguration, teething troubles of BEST app and even the revised salary to employees who have signed the MoU.

BEST GM Dr Surendra Bagde has gone for two such tours in the last two years, from which the loss-making undertaking has literally 'gained nothing'.

"Last October he went on a similar tour with a promise that the BEST employees will get Diwali Bonus of Rs 5,500. His return from the trip brought home no extra buck. During his tenure as General Manager, he went for quite a few foreign tours and has gained considerable knowledge; but we do not know its outcome," said Sunil Ganacharya, committee member from BJP.

Even Shiv Sena members slammed this tour and asked someone junior with technical knowledge to attend it. "Elections are nearing, BEST buses are needed for election duty. Moreover, bonuses promised before last year's tour are yet to be paid," said Suhas Samant, a committee member from Shiv Sena and leader of BEST Kaamgar Sena.

Speaking on the futility of such foreign tours, Ravi Raja, a committee member representing Congress, said, "In the past he has visited several other countries for study tours but we have not benefited out of it. No presentation has given to us on what he has have learnt from them."

Members also discussed what the administration is doing about the delay in procuring mini AC and non-AC buses on road inaugurated by Uddhav Thackeray last week. Moreover, there is no clarity on the bonus and salary hike of BEST employees. A strike is looming large in this month over the same.

Bagde, however, clarified that the process to credit revised salaries will begin from October 1-2 wherein all those who have signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) will get a salary hike. As of now close to 20,000 employees out of 35000 BEST employees have signed the MoU.

"The employees will get their salaries by October 15. Also, this tour to Brussels will help the BEST in the long run. I will personally make a presentation to the members here after my return," said Dr Surendra Bagde, General Manager, BEST Undertaking.

According to a letter sent to BEST about the trip, there shall be an exhibition at the conference along with technical site visits in nearby cities. The BEST officials claimed that the UITP is a global advocate for public transport and sustainable mobility and that this event shall bring together strategists from various transport authorities, manufacturers, bus operators across the world. This is being organised by the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings.