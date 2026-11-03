BEST bus crash in Bhandup: Driver gets bail from Bombay HC after accident killed 4, injured 12

The Bombay High Court granted bail to BEST driver Santosh Ramesh Sawant in the Bhandup electric bus crash case, noting that there was prima facie material suggesting he may not have received the required training to drive the vehicle.

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to 52-year-old BEST driver Santosh Ramesh Sawant, who was arrested after an electric bus crash in Bhandup killed four people and injured 12 others on December 29, 2025.

Justice Shyam Chandak noted that there appeared to be substance in the defence argument that Sawant may not have received the required training before being asked to drive an electric bus.

Sawant had spent around 11 months in jail during the case.

BEST driver was operating bus on route 606

According to the prosecution, Sawant was driving the electric bus near Bhandup railway station (West) at around 9.30 pm when the vehicle crashed into people waiting at a bus stop.

The prosecution alleged that he was driving at high speed despite knowing that passengers were present near the stop. It opposed his bail, arguing that he had acted rashly and negligently and was aware of the danger to people nearby.

However, the defence questioned whether Sawant had been properly trained to operate the electric bus in the first place.

Defence says driver could have lost his job

Sawant's advocate Devendra Patil told the court that his client had been asked to drive the electric bus without completing the necessary training. The lawyer argued that refusing the assignment could have led to disciplinary action and even affected Sawant's employment.

The defence also said there was no evidence to show that Sawant deliberately drove at excessive speed. It further pointed out that there was no allegation that he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Police did not have training certificate

The court referred to a letter sent by a BEST depot manager to the police on January 7. The letter stated that there was no certificate available to confirm whether Sawant had undergone electric bus training. His name was also not included in the list of drivers who had received such training.

Despite this, BEST had allowed him to operate the electric bus on route 606 from December 1, 2025. The court observed, “Without sufficient training the applicant was called upon to drive that bus and ultimately it led to the accident,”

Court notes Sawant had no previous accident record

The High Court also noted that Sawant had been working with BEST since 2011 and did not have a previous accident record. The court further observed that the offence alleged under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita could prima facie fall under Section 106, which carries a maximum punishment of five years.

With 56 witnesses listed in the case, the court said the trial was unlikely to finish soon. Sawant was therefore granted bail on a bond of Rs 25,000 along with sureties.