BEST, BMC and traffic cops to work for commuter convenience at Bandra

In a bid to make more commuters ply the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses and further beautification outside Bandra railway station, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi recently visited the station area and gauged the situation so that appropriate steps could be taken for the convenience of commuters.

After the visit, it was decided that the area shall be decongested by stressing the use of buses especially for those who travel to workplace located at short distances.

Apart from the BMC, this initiative shall also be supported by the BEST officials, Bandra police and officers of the Bandra traffic division. For the initial stage, the station has been selected by the said authorities and after its success, it shall be implemented across all stations of the city.

Speaking more about the future line of action of the civic officials, an officer requesting anonymity, told DNA that after the BEST bus rides got cheaper this month, it was noticed that the number of short-distance going commuters have gone up significantly and beautification of the area can further increase it.

“Basically, the BMC shall remove hawkers and clear the garbage on the road as a part of Swachta Abhiyan, the BEST shall ensure that people who exit the station immediately get into buses. The traffic police will monitor the congestion problems and will keep an eye over rickshaw drivers and ensure safe ferrying of passengers in a systematic manner. Areas like Guru Nanak Road and Turner Road are also included in this plan and we expect to see a completely disciplined scenario in the near future,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, officials from the BEST said that this move shall provide a remedy to the traffic and pedestrian issues with one official saying, “Replicating this initiative outside other railway stations will help in decongesting the area and improve mass transportation with the help of buses.”