BDD Chawls: Tenants' consent not required

Redevelopment carried out by MHADA, says Urban Devpt Dept

The state government has taken tough steps to tackle the non-cooperating tenants of BDD Chawls which is in dire need of redevelopment. The Urban Development Department issued a notice which states that for redevelopment of BDD chawls spread over Worli, Naigaon, and Lower Parel, consent of tenants is not necessary as the land is owned by government and redevelopment is being carried out by MHADA, a statutory body of the government. A notice is also issued inviting objections and suggestions from common public where they want to insert a clause of forcible eviction for non cooperating tenants.



BDD Chawls redevelopment which spread over 92 acre of land, in Worli, Naigaon and Lower Parel, comprises a total 195 chawls and has 15,593 tenants, the residents here belong to the middle class family. The current tenement size is 160 sq ft and post redevelopment the residents are expected to received two bedroom hall kitchen flats measuring 500 sq ft. The notice issued by the Urban Development Department last week talks about three things, firstly it says that the land belongs to the government and hence for the redevelopment of these chawls they do not require consent. Secondly, it talks about non-cooperating tenants of the BDD chawls and thirdly about those who have structures within the land boundary of BDD chawls.



The notice states that tenants refusing to cooperate either by not vacating their premises or by refusing to comply with the eligibility process of government, then MHADA can take action of summary eviction under section 95 A of MHAD Act. In case of non-cooperative tenants who refuse to comply with the eligibility process, then the name of the tenant as per the record of Director (BDD) shall be considered as the eligible beneficiary for project rehabilitation. If this beneficiary is dead, or not occupying the tenement for any other reason, then the person occupying such tenement will be issued summary eviction and will not be provided with transit or rehab tenement.





The same will be for those occupying structures which are situated outside BDD Chawls but within land boundary, and refuse to comply with eligibility process. These occupants will be issued summary eviction notice under section 33, 33A and 38 of Maharashtra Slum Area (Improvement, Clearance and Redevelopment) Act.



Kirshnakant Nalge, office bearer of one of the committees of the BDD Chawl said, "The government had thought that as it was offering a lucrative deal people will cooperate. While 80% residents have cooperated there are few who are either politically motivated or have some or other reasons to not cooperate. Redevelopment is the need of the hour. We still request the government to use reason instead of force."