BDD Chawls: Tenants' consent not required

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani bags rights to stream Indian cricket team matches till 2028 for Rs 5959 crore

Meet IAS officer Junaid Ahmad, average student, who cracked UPSC in fifth attempt, secured AIR...

Viral video: Plates and chairs fly as chaotic brawl erupts at Pakistani wedding, watch

Commercial LPG cylinder prices cut by Rs 158, check latest rates of Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai and other states

Sky-high sibling love: IndiGo air hostess ties rakhi to pilot brother in heartwarming viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IAS officer Junaid Ahmad, average student, who cracked UPSC in fifth attempt, secured AIR...

Viral video: Plates and chairs fly as chaotic brawl erupts at Pakistani wedding, watch

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023 bumper vacancies: Apply for 6160 posts at sbi.co.in, official notification here

Most-awaited films and web series releasing on OTT in September 2023

Happy birthday Jungkook: 9 times BTS' singer inspired us

9 foods that make you look older

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Asia Cup 2023: BAN vs SL Full Match Highlights | Pathirana, Asalanka Shine In Sri Lanka's Victory

'Bete ko haath lagane se pehle': Is Jawan trailer's viral line is Shah Rukh's message to 'haters'?

“Child is playfully frolicking”: Pragyan Rover manoeuvring in search of safe route

Ayushmann Khurrana says Dream Girl 2 has same audience as Gadar 2: 'Jo magnifying glass leke baithe hain...'

Neeyat OTT release: When, where to watch Vidya Balan-starrer murder mystery film

'Home won't be same...': Madhuri Dixit pens heartfelt note as her kids Ryan, Arin leave for college

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

BDD Chawls: Tenants' consent not required

Redevelopment carried out by MHADA, says Urban Devpt Dept

article-main
Latest News

Varun Singh

Updated: Sep 07, 2019, 06:00 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The state government has taken tough steps to tackle the non-cooperating tenants of BDD Chawls which is in dire need of redevelopment. The Urban Development Department issued a notice which states that for redevelopment of BDD chawls spread over Worli, Naigaon, and Lower Parel, consent of tenants is not necessary as the land is owned by government and redevelopment is being carried out by MHADA, a statutory body of the government. A notice is also issued inviting objections and suggestions from common public where they want to insert a clause of forcible eviction for non cooperating tenants.

BDD Chawls redevelopment which spread over 92 acre of land, in Worli, Naigaon and Lower Parel, comprises a total 195 chawls and has 15,593 tenants, the residents here belong to the middle class family. The current tenement size is 160 sq ft and post redevelopment the residents are expected to received two bedroom hall kitchen flats measuring 500 sq ft. The notice issued by the Urban Development Department last week talks about three things, firstly it says that the land belongs to the government and hence for the redevelopment of these chawls they do not require consent. Secondly, it talks about non-cooperating tenants of the BDD chawls and thirdly about those who have structures within the land boundary of BDD chawls.

The notice states that tenants refusing to cooperate either by not vacating their premises or by refusing to comply with the eligibility process of government, then MHADA can take action of summary eviction under section 95 A of MHAD Act. In case of non-cooperative tenants who refuse to comply with the eligibility process, then the name of the tenant as per the record of Director (BDD) shall be considered as the eligible beneficiary for project rehabilitation. If this beneficiary is dead, or not occupying the tenement for any other reason, then the person occupying such tenement will be issued summary eviction and will not be provided with transit or rehab tenement.



The same will be for those occupying structures which are situated outside BDD Chawls but within land boundary, and refuse to comply with eligibility process. These occupants will be issued summary eviction notice under section 33, 33A and 38 of Maharashtra Slum Area (Improvement, Clearance and Redevelopment) Act.

Kirshnakant Nalge, office bearer of one of the committees of the BDD Chawl said, "The government had thought that as it was offering a lucrative deal people will cooperate. While 80% residents have cooperated there are few who are either politically motivated or have some or other reasons to not cooperate. Redevelopment is the need of the hour. We still request the government to use reason instead of force."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS Tapasya Parihar, who cracked UPSC Civil Services without coaching, got AIR...

Apple AirPods with USB-C port expected to break cover at September 12 event

Explained: Why Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani is betting big on Isha Ambani-led Reliance Retail to power RIL’s growth

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri, wife Sonam Bhattacharya blessed with baby boy

Bihar government reduces holidays for Diwali, Chhath, Durga Puja in new calendar for schools

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE