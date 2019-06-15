Balasaheb Thorat gets Congress Legislative Party reins, Vijay Wadettiwar becomes Leader of Opposition

Congress party on Friday appointed Congress MLA Balasaheb Thorat as the leader of Congress Legislative Party (CLP) while another MLA Vijay Wadettiwar has been appointed as leader of the lower house so he will be the leader of the opposition (LoP) for Congress party.

Thorat has been appointed in place of former CLP Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil. Patil was asked to resign from the post of LoP recently after his son Sujay Vikhe Patil joined the BJP and even Vikhe Patil campaigned for his son in the preceding Lok Sabha polls. Sources in Congress told DNA that Thorat and Wadettiwar were vying for the LoP post but Maharashtra Congress president favoured Wadettiwar while Thorat was made CLP leader of Congress party.

Moreover, Mohd. Arif Naseem Khan has appointed as a deputy leader while Baswaraj M Patil Murumkar as chief whip. The party has also appointed Agda Chandya Padvi, Sunil Chhatrapal Kedar, Jayakumar Bhagwanrao Gore, Yashomati Chandrakant Thakur and Praniti Sushilkumar Shine as whips.

In the Legislative Council, Sharad Ranpise has been appointed leader while Ramhari G Rupnavar has been appointed Deputy Leader. Ashok Arjun Jagtap has been made the whip in the Council.

Maharashtra state assembly's monsoon session is scheduled from Monday. The appointment of the leader of Opposition was delayed because there was not conscious over one name. Maharashtra Congress had passed the one line resolution giving the right to Congress president Rahul Gandhi.