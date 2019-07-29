Badlapur reels in the aftermath of floods

Incessant rains on Friday and Saturday left residents of Badlpaur in despair. On Sunday, residents witnessed houses covered in mud and vehicles damaged beyond repair as they began salvaging whatever they could from their belongings.

Several cases of waterlogging were observed in some building compounds with some of the houses being submerged under eight feet of water. Adding to the misery, a lot of vehicles broke down and were damaged beyond repair.

Ten buildings are situated in the Ayodhya Grihasankul in Badlapur west. Residents of this society faced a lot of trouble during rains as well as after them on Sunday. Since the houses were neck-deep in water, they were covered with mud and waste as the water drained away. All the houses resembled a swamp. Inhabitants of the houses on the ground floor had to seek shelter in houses present on the upper floors.

"It was a very adverse situation. When the water reached our waists, we abandoned our houses and went upstairs," said a resident living on the ground floor. "When we came down, the whole house was covered with waste and none of the appliances seemed to work," the resident added.

In addition, rains also destroyed parked vehicles. Close to 60 motorbikes and cars stood floating in the water, completely non-functional.

Societies around Ayodhya Grihasankul faced the same fate, which affected nearly 5,000 people. The region has been gradually returning to normalcy. While some places are still full of mud and garbage, in some places the electricity has been cut-off.

Cut off from city, old-age home goes without food

Rains put the 40-odd senior citizens staying at Sahwas old-age home in a dismal state. Located at a distance of 500 meters from the Ulhas river, the old-age home is run by two tribal caretakers. The torrential rains led to a flood-like situation disconnecting the old-age home from the rest of the population.

As the water level on the ground floor increased, the inmates had to move to the upper floors. Since they had been disconnected from the rest of the city, the senior citizens went without food from Friday until Saturday afternoon. It was after the two caretakers sailed in in a boat to the nearby area that the inhabitants of the old-age got food.

Some of the senior citizens are suffering from serious health issues and were taken care of by others. A rescue team reached the spot on Sunday and carried out the necessary relief operations.

