Auto-taxi drivers allege out-of-syllabus questions in Marathi language test, chaos prevails in Mumbai as many drivers go off road

Mumbai’s taxi and autorickshaw drivers are protesting Maharashtra’s mandatory Marathi language requirement, with some claiming RTO officials are asking questions beyond their training.

Mumbai’s autorickshaw and taxi drivers are facing growing pressure over Maharashtra’s Marathi language requirement, with many claiming that RTO officials are asking questions beyond their training. The enforcement drive has also triggered a three-day strike, adding to the city’s transport woes.

RTO checks begin across Mumbai

The enforcement drive began on August 20 after the three-month grace period for commercial passenger vehicle drivers ended.

RTO teams have been conducting checks across Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra to determine whether drivers have basic working knowledge of Marathi. Those who fail the assessment are issued a memo and given a month to improve their language skills. Drivers who fail to comply can face suspension of their badges for three months.

The checking drive is scheduled to continue until September 30.

Drivers complain about questions

While the government says the test focuses on everyday conversations between drivers and passengers, several drivers claim that some questions asked during RTO checks are not covered in their training.

Kandivali-based taxi driver Kisun Yadav, who is originally from Patna, said drivers are ready to learn Marathi but questioned the way the rule is being enforced.

"Training and certification centres were operating in parts of Mumbai, including Marol Naka, Kanjur Marg, Kurla, Andheri and Goregaon. But the material taught there did not adequately prepare drivers for some of the questions they were facing during RTO checks."

Yadav also pointed out that the situation is particularly difficult for older drivers and those with limited formal education.

"Many autorickshaw drivers do not own their vehicles. Instead, they work under contractors who own several autos or cabs and pay drivers a share of their daily earnings."

He added, "Learning another language while meeting daily income targets is very difficult. Not all of them become cab or auto drivers permanently. They keep moving from driving, labour work, and other jobs, whatever comes their way."

Yadav also raised concerns about attending government-backed Marathi classes, saying drivers lose working hours when they attend the sessions.

Three-day strike adds to Mumbai's transport problems

A section of autorickshaw drivers in Mumbai began a three-day strike on Monday in protest against the language requirement.

The city had already been facing a shortage of autos since the checking drive started. Several commuters reportedly had to wait 40 to 50 minutes to find an auto or cab, with some reaching work late.

The situation has become more difficult as Mumbai is also dealing with rain-related disruptions.

What does the Marathi test include?

According to the transport department, the assessment focuses on situations that drivers regularly encounter. Questions can involve asking passengers about their destination, discussing fares, explaining routes, operating the meter and stopping to fill CNG.

Drivers may be expected to understand and respond to basic Marathi sentences such as "Mala CNG bharayche aahe. Thode thambave lagel" (I need to fill up with CNG, we'll have to stop for a while) and "meter chalu kele aahe" (have started the meter).

The government has maintained that the questions are based on the Marathi training provided to drivers through the Konkan Sahitya Parishad.

Over 1,200 drivers issued notices

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said 1,268 commercial passenger vehicle drivers had received notices following the first phase of the statewide checks.

By the evening of August 20, 8,217 drivers had been tested across Maharashtra. Of these, 3,995 were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. In the MMR, 604 drivers were found not to have the required working knowledge of Marathi. Outside the MMR, 4,222 drivers were tested and 664 were issued notices.

Drivers who receive notices have one month to meet the language requirement. Failure to do so could result in their badges being suspended for three months. Sarnaik defended the policy, saying, "Possessing working knowledge of Marathi is not merely a matter of following rules but is also about the convenience and safety of passengers."

Government says Marathi rule is not new

The Maharashtra government has said that a requirement for practical Marathi knowledge among taxi and autorickshaw drivers has existed since 1989 but was not strictly implemented. The state amended the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, in 2026 to strengthen the implementation of the requirement.

Maharashtra has around 9.65 lakh licensed autorickshaw and taxi drivers, while about 1.65 lakh drivers underwent Marathi training and received certificates during a 105-day campaign.

Fadnavis says government will not target livelihoods

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended the language requirement while insisting that the government does not intend to deprive anyone of their livelihood.

"We are not trying to make our Hindi-speaking brothers experts in the Marathi language, but they should have working knowledge of the language... The deadline to learn the language has been extended three times now. Our Mahayuti government will not allow injustice based on language."

However, drivers argue that learning Marathi is not their main concern. They say they need more clarity about what level of proficiency is actually required and want the assessment to remain within the scope of their training.

North Indian drivers fear MNS confrontation

Some drivers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have also expressed concern about possible confrontations with workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), given the party's history of aggressive Marathi identity politics.

Drivers told India Today Digital that the language issue makes them particularly nervous because of previous incidents involving north Indian migrants in Mumbai. At the same time, the issue is not limited to politics. For many drivers, the immediate concern is their daily income and ability to continue working.

Yadav said learning Marathi itself was not a problem, but said drivers were struggling to balance language training, RTO tests and their financial responsibilities.

The controversy has now spilled onto Mumbai's roads, with the three-day strike adding another challenge for commuters already dealing with rain and a shortage of available autos and taxis.