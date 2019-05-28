Attend pothole-filled roads before monsoon: State to PWD

A bad patchy, pothole-filled road is not a piece of good news for any incumbent government before state elections. Hence, ahead of the monsoon and state assembly elections, senior BJP minister Chandrakant Patil has asked his Public Works Department (PWD) officers to attend the bad patches of the road so that people should not face the bumpy ride in monsoon.

In Maharashtra, the national highway authority has been carrying out Rs 55,000 crore while PWD Rs 54,000 crore and Maharashtra State Road Development Authority Rs 82000 crore including Samrudhi Mahamarg road repair work has been carried out.

State revenue minister Chandrakant Patil had called the meeting of PWD officers where he asked them to utilise the fund properly. "We have connected the majority of the cities to small to big to state and national highways. The repair work of these roads needs to be carried immediately. We are already late due to the election code of conduct. The code of conduct has been lifted so the repair work has to be carried out on war footing," Patil told in a meeting on Monday.