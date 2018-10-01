Andheri man duped of Rs 14 crore

A case of fraud and criminal breach of trust has been registered at the N.M Joshi Marg police station against seven absconding people who allegedly duped a 48-year-old man of Rs 14 crore. The complainant and the victim identified as Sanjay Dhoka was approached by the said accused claiming that they work for a reputed company and association with them will earn him more profits. Saying so, the accused managed to get a loan of the said amount from Dhoka's company and after getting the money, all seven of them then went missing.

"The complainant who is a resident of Andheri area was approached by them in an office situated in Senapati Bapat Marg area in Lower Parel. They lured the victim and showed fake purchase orders which displayed hoax offers regarding the quality and price of products and services. The victim was also shown forged account guarantee cards with which they managed to convince the victim that they all are associated with a reputed firm which would yield him more profits," said a police officer.