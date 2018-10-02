Air India puts property close to Rs 254 Cr on sale in Mumbai

Headlines

BCCI to release 14,000 tickets for iconic India vs Pakistan World Cup clash

Noida: State-of-art Meditech Park being developed on 350 acres near Jewar Airport

Two 6.3 magnitude earthquakes kill at least 15, injure nearly 40 in Afghanistan

World Cup 2023: South Africa delivers a record-breaking performance, overpowering Sri Lanka by 102 runs

'Right to defend country, people': Joe Biden affirms full support to Israel

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BCCI to release 14,000 tickets for iconic India vs Pakistan World Cup clash

Noida: State-of-art Meditech Park being developed on 350 acres near Jewar Airport

Israel-Palestine War: Nearly 300 killed, thousands injured; know why did Hamas launch an attack on Israel

10 herbs that will naturally reduce high blood pressure

Here's why you must eat eggs for breakfast

10 Vitamin D-rich fruits for strong bones

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Israel-Palestine War: Nearly 300 killed, thousands injured; know why did Hamas launch an attack on Israel

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

This superstar who once cleaned toilets, is India’s first actor to charge Rs 100 crore per film

Shahid Kapoor says being compared to Shah Rukh Khan in his early days was 'worst thing': 'This is the dumbest...'

Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar-starrer expected to witness strong growth over the weekend due to positive word of mouth

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Air India puts property close to Rs 254 Cr on sale in Mumbai

The list includes a building of 2,006 square metre area along with 14 flats, in Bandra, Pali Hill — the price to reserve this building with 14 flats is Rs 200 crore.

article-main
Latest News

Varun Singh

Updated: Oct 02, 2018, 06:50 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Air India in city has put a total of 34 flats which includes one whole building with 14 flats on sale. The properties are located at Bandra, Cuffe Parade, Prabhadevi, Khar and Malad. While many of the flats that the national carrier is selling had been on block earlier too, there are a few new additions. The cost of all flats put on auction is estimated at Rs 254 crore.

The list includes a building of 2,006 square metre area along with 14 flats, in Bandra, Pali Hill — the price to reserve this building with 14 flats is Rs 200 crore. A 3 BHK flat at Nav Vidhya Lakshmi, Mahim, has been priced at Rs 3.12 crore. Another 3-BHK priced at Rs 5.15 crore, a 2-BHK priced at Rs 4.27 crore and a 2 BHK at Rs 4.88 crore have been put on the block in a building named Sachin Da Strains, Khar. 

One 3-BHK flat, in Venus Apartment, Cuffe Parade has been priced at Rs 7.32 crore, while eight 2-BHK flats, in Aquarius Taurus building, Malad, are being sold for Rs 89 lakh each. One flat in Cozihom Co-operative Housing Society, Bandra is being sold for Rs 1,036 crore. The auction of the above mentioned properties will be conducted between October 11-12. However, the auction of a flat (1,385 sq ft) in Twin Towers Premises Co-op Society Ltd, Prabhadevi, being sold for Rs 7 crore and five 2-BHK flats in the building Aquarius, Malad being sold at Rs 1.05 crore each will be held on November 1.

The online bidding process is being conducted by state-run MSTC India and an international real estate consultancy firm is helping Air India to find buyers.

A senior Air India official said, "This is being done to raise funds and hence the properties have been put on sale, many of them have been on sale for quite some time; since the real estate condition isn't very good, sale has been affected. However, this time we are hopeful that some government agency buys the properties, as it is easy to deal and negotiate when when two government bodies are involved."

A realtor from western suburbs said the property prices quoted by Air India are as per market standards and as the market has slowly picked up, there are chances that the properties may find takers.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Government issues notices to X, YouTube, Telegram to remove child sexual abuse material

France fights major bedbug outbreak with Paris 2024 Olympics just months away

Viral video sends chills down spines as man faces off with giant king cobra, watch

Mumbai fire incident: 6 dead, 31 injured in massive building fire in Goregaon West

Meet Harvard graduate who leads Rs 2,60,000 crore firm as chairman and MD, his net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE