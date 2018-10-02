Air India puts property close to Rs 254 Cr on sale in Mumbai

The list includes a building of 2,006 square metre area along with 14 flats, in Bandra, Pali Hill — the price to reserve this building with 14 flats is Rs 200 crore.

Air India in city has put a total of 34 flats which includes one whole building with 14 flats on sale. The properties are located at Bandra, Cuffe Parade, Prabhadevi, Khar and Malad. While many of the flats that the national carrier is selling had been on block earlier too, there are a few new additions. The cost of all flats put on auction is estimated at Rs 254 crore.

The list includes a building of 2,006 square metre area along with 14 flats, in Bandra, Pali Hill — the price to reserve this building with 14 flats is Rs 200 crore. A 3 BHK flat at Nav Vidhya Lakshmi, Mahim, has been priced at Rs 3.12 crore. Another 3-BHK priced at Rs 5.15 crore, a 2-BHK priced at Rs 4.27 crore and a 2 BHK at Rs 4.88 crore have been put on the block in a building named Sachin Da Strains, Khar.

One 3-BHK flat, in Venus Apartment, Cuffe Parade has been priced at Rs 7.32 crore, while eight 2-BHK flats, in Aquarius Taurus building, Malad, are being sold for Rs 89 lakh each. One flat in Cozihom Co-operative Housing Society, Bandra is being sold for Rs 1,036 crore. The auction of the above mentioned properties will be conducted between October 11-12. However, the auction of a flat (1,385 sq ft) in Twin Towers Premises Co-op Society Ltd, Prabhadevi, being sold for Rs 7 crore and five 2-BHK flats in the building Aquarius, Malad being sold at Rs 1.05 crore each will be held on November 1.

The online bidding process is being conducted by state-run MSTC India and an international real estate consultancy firm is helping Air India to find buyers.

A senior Air India official said, "This is being done to raise funds and hence the properties have been put on sale, many of them have been on sale for quite some time; since the real estate condition isn't very good, sale has been affected. However, this time we are hopeful that some government agency buys the properties, as it is easy to deal and negotiate when when two government bodies are involved."

A realtor from western suburbs said the property prices quoted by Air India are as per market standards and as the market has slowly picked up, there are chances that the properties may find takers.