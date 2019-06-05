After Dr Tadvi suicide case Indian Medical Association demands counsel centres and helplines

After the Dr Payal Tadvi suicide case, Indian Medical Association (IMA) is now addressing mental health issues of the junior and resident studying and doctors working with the colleges.

In order to tackle mental health issues in medical students, IMA has initiated - Doctors 4 Doctors (D4D). According to the association, counseling centers and 24x7 helpline in all medical colleges and teaching institutions will help the students in dealing with their mental health issues.

Dr Santanu Sen, national president, Indian Medical Association (IMA) said, "Through this initiative, we will focus on preventing stress, address mental health challenges, reduce the incidents of suicide among resident doctors and clinicians. The program will also provide training for self- help and offer free helplines to those in need."

IMA's D4D team has already held the awareness and self-help workshops for medicos about emotional well-being and burn-out in cities like Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Surat and Cochin and are soon planning to introduce the concept in Mumbai and other cities across the country.

Dr Nilima Kadambi, chairperson, IMA's National Committee for emotional health and wellbeing of medical students and doctors in India said, "IMA launched Doctors-4-Doctors (D-4-D) with an aim of tackling the rising cases of mental health challenges and suicides among students, residents and clinicians. The D4D will tackle physician burnout and mental health at a system level through changes in policy and training. It will also offer a sustainable support system to bring about emotional wellbeing, robust resilience, and coping capabilities."

The association is also working on strengthening and implementation of legislation to protect resident doctors and clinicians against violence and working conditions with proper HR guidelines for duty hours, rest periods, reporting, and action against campus ragging, bullying, sexual harassment, and social discrimination.