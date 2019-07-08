After DNA report, BMC trims perilously tilting tree

I am happy the BMC trimmed this tree after DNA published the news, says Sanjay Jadhav

A day after DNA reported about a tree branch hanging dangerously, the BMC swung into action and trimmed the tilted tree in Andheri on Saturday. DNA published a report on Friday ('Tilting Tree a bother, BMC doesn't care') after a reader had written to the daily about it.

The reader, Sanjay Jadhav, said, "I am happy the BMC trimmed this tree after DNA published the news. Earlier when I had complained, they refused to take action. DNA has saved hundreds of lives with this action."

Jadhav runs a sports shop outside Shabbir Chawl, Mahakali Caves Road at Andheri East. In June, Jadhav had registered a complaint with the BMC about the tree.

"The height of the tree is 20-25 ft. It was tilting downwards at an angle of 30 degrees. After my complaint, the BMC Garden Department officer Amit Gavit promised to take actions but nothing was done," he said.

On Thursday, Jadhav reached out to DNA and shared photos of the tree. A day later, this reporter followed up the issue and by Friday morning, the BMC had trimmed the tree.

Speaking with DNA, K-East Ward officer Prashant Sapkale said, "I am not aware of this complaint. The online complaint is handled by the Garden Department and according to the complaint they instruct the contractor to take action."