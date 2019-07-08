After DNA report, BMC trims perilously tilting tree

Headlines

Not Ranbir-Alia, Sidharth-Kiara, or Vicky-Katrina, this Bollywood star couple's wedding to be made into a documentary

Former PAK captain Salman Butt opens up on his relationship with Gautam Gambhir, says 'he makes a lot of...'

Israel-Gaza attack: Israel declares 'state of war' after Hamas fires 5000 rockets; 1 dead, 16 injured

Asian Games 2023: Bangladesh win last ball thriller against Pakistan to clinch bronze medal in men's cricket

Hungry elephant's 'tree-mendous' appetite: Takes down giant tree to eat leaves, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

SA vs SL Live Score, World Cup 2023: South Africa to take on Sri Lanka in Delhi

Bengaluru man arrested for disturbing pranks targeting women on metro, details here

Asian Games 2023: Bangladesh win last ball thriller against Pakistan to clinch bronze medal in men's cricket

Diabetes diet: 8 herbs to lower blood sugar levels

8 Morning detox drinks for weight loss

7 Bollywood actors who have been jailed

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

What is GPS spoofing? How is it a big concern for indian airspace?

World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill to Wellalage; meet the debutants

World Cup 2023: Big blow to team India; Shubman Gill down with dengue, might miss opener match

Not Ranbir-Alia, Sidharth-Kiara, or Vicky-Katrina, this Bollywood star couple's wedding to be made into a documentary

Thank You For Coming box office collection day 1: Bhumi Pednekar-starrer gets decent opening despite limited screens

Mission Raniganj box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar's rescue thriller takes slow start, earns Rs 2.8 crore

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

After DNA report, BMC trims perilously tilting tree

I am happy the BMC trimmed this tree after DNA published the news, says Sanjay Jadhav

article-main
Latest News

Shirish Vaktania

Updated: Jul 08, 2019, 06:25 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A day after DNA reported about a tree branch hanging dangerously, the BMC swung into action and trimmed the tilted tree in Andheri on Saturday. DNA published a report on Friday ('Tilting Tree a bother, BMC doesn't care') after a reader had written to the daily about it.

The reader, Sanjay Jadhav, said, "I am happy the BMC trimmed this tree after DNA published the news. Earlier when I had complained, they refused to take action. DNA has saved hundreds of lives with this action."

Jadhav runs a sports shop outside Shabbir Chawl, Mahakali Caves Road at Andheri East. In June, Jadhav had registered a complaint with the BMC about the tree.

"The height of the tree is 20-25 ft. It was tilting downwards at an angle of 30 degrees. After my complaint, the BMC Garden Department officer Amit Gavit promised to take actions but nothing was done," he said.

On Thursday, Jadhav reached out to DNA and shared photos of the tree. A day later, this reporter followed up the issue and by Friday morning, the BMC had trimmed the tree.

Speaking with DNA, K-East Ward officer Prashant Sapkale said, "I am not aware of this complaint. The online complaint is handled by the Garden Department and according to the complaint they instruct the contractor to take action."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Thank You For Coming movie review: Bhumi Pednekar excels in saucy comedy packed with good mix of humour and emotions

Leo producer reveals why film won't release in Hindi in multiplexes, answers if Thalapathy Vijay-starrer is part of LCU

Trinetra Haldar calls her Made in Heaven role a stepping stone for trans representation in media, talks Bollywood dreams

Virat Kohli appears highly motivated ahead of India's World Cup opener against Australia, see pics

Bizarre theft in Bengaluru: Partially built bus stop worth Rs 10 lakh vanishes overnight, know what happened

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE