After Delhi NCR and UP, Mumbai put on high alert after Red Fort car blasts | WATCH

Following blasts near Red Fort in Delhi on Monday, several states across the country have been put on high alert and agencies have been asked to remain alert.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday instructed police to remain vigilant and even directed all agencies to remain alert, following the massive blast in Delhi's Chandni Chowk area near Red Fort. Earlier, Maharashtra CM reviewed the security situation after the recovery of 360 kgs of inflammable material from Faridabad, Haryana.
''After the recovery of 360 kg of possible ammonium nitrate (from Haryana's Faridabad), Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with all senior police officials at Varsha this afternoon and reviewed the overall security situation. Now, after the incident in Delhi, he has once again instructed the police to remain vigilant. All agencies have been directed to remain alert,'' news agency ANI reported, quoting Maharashtra Home Department sources.
Before Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash said that all security agencies have been alerted. ''Police in all districts of Uttar Pradesh have been put on alert. An order was issued from Lucknow to increase patrols and checks in sensitive areas,'' he said.
Orders have been issued from Lucknow to increase patrolling and checking in sensitive areas. CM Yogi Adityanath has also directed senior officials to remain vigilant and be on the field.
Not only this, states like Rajasthan and Uttarakhand have also been put on high alert, considering the security situation after the Delhi blasts.
A powerful explosion occurred in a car parked near Delhi's iconic Red Fort on Monday (November 10). News agency ANI earlier reported that the explosion occurred near Gate number 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station. Three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage.