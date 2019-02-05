Adani Electricity forced to buy power from open market as VIPL plant closed

The power generation at the 600 mw plant of Reliance Power arm Vidarbha Industries Power Ltd (VIPL) has come to a stand still since mid January for lack of coal supply from Coal India.

Coal Ministry sources told DNA that Coal India has stopped supply due to ongoing litigation in the Delhi high court and for want of payment of coal. This has landed Adani Electricity, which has last year took over the Mumbai distribution business of the Reliance Infrastructure, in trouble as it has to buy 600 mw of power from the power exchange and bilater sources.

Reliance Infrastructure had an arrangement to procurement 600 mw from VIPL and supply to its Mumbai consumers.The first unit of 300 mw was closed on December 29 last year while another unit of 300 mw has been shut down since January 19 this year. In view of the closure, the Adani Electricity, which was procuring power at the Rs 4.38 per unit from VIPL, is now sourcing power from the market at the rate ranging between Rs 3.50 and 4 per unit. Reliance Power declined to comment.

However, Adani Electricity spokesperson said, "We are constrained gto source power from open market.'' VIPL was initially declared itself as independent power producer in 2014. The company since the non availability of coal subsequently converted itself into group captive power generator. Due to change in the category, VIPL jumped the queue and got the coal linkage from the ministry of coal. However, VIPL had to convert back to independent power producer in order to supply to Mumbai consumers. However, Coal India took a serious objection to the change of category to obtain coal.