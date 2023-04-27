Search icon
Actress Chrisann Pereira ‘made coffee with toilet water’ in jail; walks free after a month in UAE prison

Bollywood actress Chrisann Pereira finally walked out of jail on Thursday after being imprisoned in a drug case in UAE, in which she was framed by a businessman.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 08:48 PM IST

Bollywood actress Chrisann Pereira (Photo - Instagram)

Bollywood actress Chrisann Pereira, who was seen in supporting roles in movies such as Sadak 2 and Batla House, finally walked free from the prison in United Arab Emirates after being jailed in relation to a drug smuggling case on April 1.

It was recently revealed that Pereira was wrongfully accused and was actually framed by two men living in Bandra, Mumbai, who wanted to seek revenge on the actress’s mother. Pereira was jailed in UAE after a small amount of drugs was discovered in her possession at the airport.

After spending nearly a month in prison after being framed, Chrisann Pereira recounted her tale of trauma and sorrow on how she survived inside the UAE jail. She recently released a note on social media, thanking her fans and her supporters.

Chrisann’s brother Kevin shared a note written by the actress on social media, where she said that she had to wash her hair with Tide cloth detergent inside the jail, and had to make coffee with toilet water, writing that she was “just a pawn in this game”.

The actress wrote in the note, “It took me 3 weeks and 5 days to find pen + paper in jail. After I wash my hair with Tide and make my coffee from toilet water, I watch Bollywood movies, sometimes with tears in my eyes knowing my ambition brought me here and sometimes I smile at our culture, music, and the familiar faces on TV. I feel proud to be an Indian and belong to the Indian film industry.”

Chrisann Pereira was arrested in UAE when drugs were discovered in a trophy she was carrying at the airport. It was recently revealed that she was framed by a man called Anthony Paul, who had planted drugs on the actress to seek revenge on her mother.

Pereira was released from UAE jail on April 27 and will return to India within 48 hours.

