Activists up in arms as BJP MLA Narendra Mehta 'destroys' eco-sensitive zone

Are the authorities scared to take on BJP MLA Narendra Mehta? Environmental activists have yet again raised the question. The activists are up in arms against the forest department, collector's office, police and even Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) for not initiating any action against Seven Eleven Construction Pvt Ltd, a firm owned by MLA Mehta, despite allegations it destroyed hills and vegetation and constructed a road without permissions in the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

A fresh complaint addressed to the chief secretary, environment secretary, forest secretary and others was filed by Stalin D, the director of Vanashakti NGO, on Wednesday, July 24. Stalin has stated that if the land is not restored immediately, they will have to evaluate legal options to protect forests and environment.

"The site is behind the Express Inn hotel along Ghodbunder Road and the destruction done inside the protected SGNP zone is a matter of grave concern. A 300-metre-long and eight-metre-wide road has been created after clearing vegetation and cutting hills," Stalin alleged, adding that there has also been damage to the natural water body at city survey (CS) number 90 in Versave.

MLA REFUTES CHARGE Speaking to DNA, MLA Narendra Mehta denied the allegation and said he was being unnecessarily implicated. "First of all, there are a lot of things including construction of roads that are allowed in an ESZ. Also, it's not true that we have dug up or damaged any hill or built any new road at the site," he clarified.

Mehta said they had only dug up soil from their own land and placed it at a different location that belonged to him. This, he said, was not at all illegal.

"I have created a huge artificial lake near the site that is helping locals in the area. I should be felicitated with an award for this. Even forest officials who came to inspect the site in April have not found any violations. Otherwise they would have surely initiated action by now. This explains everything," said Mehta.

According to the complaint letter, offences in the ESZ fall under the Environment Protection Act and the forest department cannot file an FIR or initiate prosecution. "So we request the collector and other authorised officials to conduct a site visit in our presence and file an FIR at the earliest," he said, adding that they will be using this complaint, sent via email, as evidence before the courts if needed.

Environmental activist Dhiraj Parab from Bhayandar alleged that there is not just one or two but several violations carried out including reclamation of a water body, which is a small lake. "Despite so many complaints and even a site visit by forest department officials in April, no action was taken as Mehta is a political heavyweight," he said.

According to Stalin, the lake is noted in the land records. He said reclamation of water bodies amounts to destruction of wetlands. "To the best of our knowledge, no proposal to undertake these destructive activities was presented before the ESZ monitoring committee for approval," Stalin said. Since these activities were undertaken without permissions, an offence has to be registered and prosecution initiated, Stalin said.

The complaint letter also emphasised that the violation could not be condoned or regularised under law as cutting of hills and excavation of mud are expressly prohibited in any ESZ.

Activists said that such blatant acts of destruction, that too by an elected representative of the people, were totally unacceptable. The legislator has also allegedly destroyed mangroves and wetlands in Mira Bhayandar area and raising a sprawling luxury club. The issue of wetland destruction has already been raised in a public interest litigation (PIL 87of 2013).

"We had received complaints from people about the issue and forest staff officials visited the site and carried out inspection. The process of ascertaining the exact nature of damage and extent of area falling in the ESZ is going on. If it's found to be violating the Environment Act, necessary action will be taken," said Dr Jitendra Ramgaonkar, deputy conservator of forests, Thane.

He added that they were consulting the local municipal corporation to see if there were any permissions taken for carrying out the work. He will also ask for a joint visit to confirm land records and see if there were violations.