Aaditya Thackeray to launch 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'

In a soft-launch to his electoral career, Yuva Sena chief and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, who is reportedly being pitched as his party's chief ministerial or deputy chief ministerial face, will begin his state-wide 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from Kolhapur on Friday.

Aaditya, the elder son of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, is likely to contest for the state Assembly elections from Mumbai, becoming the first from the Thackeray family to contest for public office. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is also scheduled to launch his 'Vikas Yatra' from August 1.

"The Jan Ashirwad Yatra will be launched from Kolhapur after Aaditya visits the temple of goddess Ambabai (Mahalaxmi). He will then move to the Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri and Raigad districts in the Konkan, before returning to Mumbai. Depending on the rains, the next phase of this yatra will cover either north Maharashtra or Marathwada," said a senior Shiv Sena functionary.

The yatra will see Aaditya interact with people and the cadre in an effort to outreach and grassroots mobilisation in his first such state-wide solo initiative. He added that Aaditya's outreach was targetted at covering at least 145 assembly seats in Maharashtra before the end of August.

Aaditya is likely to contest the state Assembly elections from either Worli or Mahim, both of which are held by the Shiv Sena. "Though he seems to be eager to contest from Worli, the final choice may be Mahim as it covers areas like Shivaji Park (where the Shiv Sena was born in 1966), Shiv Sena Bhawan and also MNS chief Raj Thackeray's residence," said a Yuva Sena functionary.

"Aaditya will be the party's chief ministerial or deputy chief ministerial face. If the BJP- Shiv Sena alliance comes to power, it makes more sense for a member of the family to be pitched for either role rather than let a party leader rise to the post and emerge as an alternate power centre," he admitted. Despite burying the hatchet before the Lok Sabha elections, the Shiv Sena and BJP are involved in a power tussle over seat-sharing and the chief minister's post.

PROTEST MARCH

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said the party would organise a morcha (protest march) on July 17 seeking effective implementation of the crop insurance scheme for farmers.