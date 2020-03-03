'A tweet is all it took': Alert cops arrest auto driver for masturbating before Mumbai student

Mumbai Police on Monday arrested an autorickshaw driver for allegedly masturbating in front of an 18-year-old girl.

The action was taken by Goregaon police after an alert on social media.

The incident took place on Monday morning and the girl had posted a video of the man's obscene act on Instagram and the details were posted on Twitter by a user.

Police identified the accused as 49-year-old Ashok Manilal Kharvi.

"On Saturday, Kharvi started masturbating when he was ferrying the victim in his autorickshaw. She managed to get off the vehicle and then alerted the police through Twitter. She also took a photograph of the vehicle and shot a video of the accused. He was arrested and will be produced in court on Tuesday," a police official said.

"A tweet is all it took for Goregaon police to swing into action. An auto-rickshaw driver seen sexually harassing a college student in a video she shot, is now under arrest and awaits a much-deserved ride on the course of law," Mumbai Police said in a tweet.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh commended the swift police action.

"Incidents like these need to be dealt with strictly & swiftly and that’s how we will act. I assure that #womensafety & security is one of @MumbaiPolice‘s topmost priorities. I appeal all Mumbaikars to speak up & report to us, for ensuring the city is safe for all its citizens," the Commissioner said in a tweet.