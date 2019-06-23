A Dozen Opposition MLAs waiting to switch sides: Sources

The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are likely to get another blow ahead of state assembly elections scheduled for September-October. More than a dozen of its MLAs are likely to switch sides. Many MLAs have started exploring options and having close-door meetings with incumbent ministers on the pretext of discussing their constituency issues during the monsoon session. Congress MLA and former Leader of Opposition (LoP) Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and NCP MLA Jaydutt Kshirsagar recently joined BJP and Shiv Sena.

According to sources in Congress and NCP, more than a dozen of their sitting MLAs are in touch with the BJP and Shiv Sena leadership. They want to contest the state polls on incumbent party symbols to ensure their victory. The names that are doing rounds are NCP MLC and chairman of State Legislative Council Ramraje Nimbalkar. "Nimbalkar is an influential political family from Phaltan in Satara district wants to join the Shiv Sena," said sources in NCP.

Another NCP MLA, Bhaskar Jadhav, is also in touch with the Sena leadership. "Besides, NCP MP Sunil Tatkare is also likely to join the Sena. Congress MLAs are also exploring options to join BJP. Abdul Sattar is also on his way to BJP. Others in line are Kalidas Kolamkar, Rahul Bondre, Jaikumar Gore, and Bharat Bhalke etc," said sources in Congress.

Girish Mahajan, senior BJP leader, said that many Opposition MLAs are in touch with him. "They are eager to join BJP," he said, adding that the next chief minister of Maharashtra will be from BJP only.

Sources said the BJP top brass has told its state leadership that the next chief minister of Maharashtra should be from BJP. "We are also prepared to fight solo. In fact, fighting alone will help us get more seats. We need 145 MLAs to form the government. Therefore, it is better to fight alone," said a senior BJP leader.

Lowdown