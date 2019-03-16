8 months on, Railway police yet to submit reports on Andheri's Gokhale bridge

Thursday's incident of CSMT railway bridge collapse has revived the horrors of last year's Gokhale Bridge collapse at Andheri. The Gokhale bridge collapse led to the same conclusion of an accidental death report being filed as was the case in Elphinstone Road (now Prabhadevi) station stampede of 2017. However the police have registered a case of causing death by negligence in CSMT railway bridge collapse in which six person died.



In Gokhale bridge collapse two people were killed while in Elphinstone Road stampede 23 people were killed. "We had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the Gokhale railway bridge collapse incident under section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.) of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Its been eight months now, and we have not received any report from the authorities indicating if there was any negligence in the matter," said a senior police officer.



"When a case of causing death by negligence is registered under sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), criminal liability is probed. Inquiry of ADR is closed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of the concerned division where the incident takes place," said the officer.



Speaking about the Elphinstone Road railway station stampede case of September 2017, the then ACP (Dadar Division), Sunil Deshmukh said, "No criminal case was registered in the Elphinstone Road railway station stampede case, only an ADR was filed. An enquiry was conducted by the police and the conclusion of the enquiry was that the entire incident was accidental."



Explaining the reasons which led to believe that the stampede was an accident, retired ACP Deshmukh said, "Due to sudden heavy rainfall people gathered on the railway bridge and on the staircase. Those stranded were unable to move out. Also the rumour, 'phool (flowers) gir giya' was the main reasons for the stampede."



He added that the statements of at least 200 people were recorded in the year old enquiry. "After the approval from zonal DCP and additional commissioner of police, the enquiry was closed," said Deshmukh.

Negligence By Authorities