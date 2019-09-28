75% youths drink alcohol before they turn 21: Survey

Headlines

Delhi-NCR news: Noida police revises traffic advisory in Noida, Greater Noida till September 25

Women’s Reservation Bill: Gains made should not be lost

Hyderabad: Devotees left astonished as 11 kg laddu offered to Lord Ganesha vanishes, details inside

Small Saving Scheme account holders must submit PAN, Aadhaar by September 30, know who’s exempted

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OTT release: When, where to watch Karan Johar film starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi-NCR news: Noida police revises traffic advisory in Noida, Greater Noida till September 25

Hyderabad: Devotees left astonished as 11 kg laddu offered to Lord Ganesha vanishes, details inside

KBC 15: Can you answer the Rs 7 crore question that stumped this season's second crorepati Jasnil Kumar?

9 most-expensive Indian web series 

10 foods to avoid in digestive disorder

9 highest paid television actors 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

‘Statue of Oneness’ unveiled in MP, know all about the 108-feet Adi Shankaracharya's statue in Omkareshwar

India suspends visa services for Canadians 'until further notice' amid rising tensions

Canada cites threats for diplomats in India, adjust staffs amid heightened diplomatic row

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OTT release: When, where to watch Karan Johar film starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt

KBC 15: Can you answer the Rs 7 crore question that stumped this season's second crorepati Jasnil Kumar?

Rapper Shubh breaks silence after cancellation of his India music tour amid India-Canada row: 'Punjabis do not need...'

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

75% youths drink alcohol before they turn 21: Survey

This was revealed in a multi-city survey conducted by students of St Xavier's College

article-main
Latest News

Aishwarya Iyer

Updated: Sep 28, 2019, 06:15 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As many as 75% of youngsters have consumed alcoholic drinks before turning 21, the legal age for drinking, while 47% have tried cigarettes. This was revealed in a multi-city survey conducted by students of St Xavier's College, Dhobi Talao.

The survey titled, 'substance abuse amongst the youth' further reveals that almost 88% of youth tried some or other addictive substance between the age of 16 to 18 years.

As many as 1,000 youths in the age group of 16 to 21 years, from cities including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Kolkata, Rajasthan, were surveyed.

THE FINDINGS
  • 47% youngsters had tried cigarettes before they turned 21
     
  • It also says that 20% had tried drugs, while 30% smoked a hookah
     
  • Almost 88% of youth tried some or the other addiction between 16 and 18 years of age
     
  • Curiosity, peer pressure and easy accessibility are some of prominent factors that drive the youth towards these addictions

The findings state 20% had tried drugs and 30% had smoked a hookah. While 57% of youth claim to try substance abuse 'out of curiosity' while 33% try 'out of peer pressure'. Meanwhile, 76% of youth say they continued to try after their first attempt due to external factors.

Speaking about it, Dr Avkash Jadhav, professor in-charge of this project and head of the department of History said, "The role of family and media apparently plays a crucial role in driving them towards these addictions. Peer pressure is another major factor."

As per the findings, 82% of respondents feel that 'easy accessibility' of alcohol and cigarettes in the market is making them vulnerable to various unhealthy habits. While most feel that there is a lack of awareness campaigns in schools and colleges, 72% said that they do not know of any helpline number.

"The youth are vulnerable to such things due to excessive stress and the easy availability of such products. So the concerned department should be taking cognizance of it and draw out some strict measures," said Rhea Banerjee, one of the student surveyors.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Happy 44th birthday to cricket's universe boss, Chris Gayle: A legend in his own league

Viral video: Woman narrowly escapes king cobra attack while cooking outdoors, watch

Divya Agarwal talks about intimacy, compatibility in relationship: 'Women are not encouraged to embrace sexual desire'

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Guests will reportedly have to follow no-phone policy at private ceremony

Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 34,399 on Flipkart after Rs 35,501 discount, check details

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE