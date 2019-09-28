75% youths drink alcohol before they turn 21: Survey

This was revealed in a multi-city survey conducted by students of St Xavier's College

As many as 75% of youngsters have consumed alcoholic drinks before turning 21, the legal age for drinking, while 47% have tried cigarettes. This was revealed in a multi-city survey conducted by students of St Xavier's College, Dhobi Talao.

The survey titled, 'substance abuse amongst the youth' further reveals that almost 88% of youth tried some or other addictive substance between the age of 16 to 18 years.

As many as 1,000 youths in the age group of 16 to 21 years, from cities including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Kolkata, Rajasthan, were surveyed.

The findings state 20% had tried drugs and 30% had smoked a hookah. While 57% of youth claim to try substance abuse 'out of curiosity' while 33% try 'out of peer pressure'. Meanwhile, 76% of youth say they continued to try after their first attempt due to external factors.

Speaking about it, Dr Avkash Jadhav, professor in-charge of this project and head of the department of History said, "The role of family and media apparently plays a crucial role in driving them towards these addictions. Peer pressure is another major factor."

As per the findings, 82% of respondents feel that 'easy accessibility' of alcohol and cigarettes in the market is making them vulnerable to various unhealthy habits. While most feel that there is a lack of awareness campaigns in schools and colleges, 72% said that they do not know of any helpline number.

"The youth are vulnerable to such things due to excessive stress and the easy availability of such products. So the concerned department should be taking cognizance of it and draw out some strict measures," said Rhea Banerjee, one of the student surveyors.