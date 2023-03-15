53-year-old woman's decomposed body found in plastic bag in Mumbai's Lalbhaug, daughter taken into custody

File Photo/Representative Image

A 53-year-old woman's decomposed body was found in a plastic bag in the Lalbhaug area of Mumbai, police said on Wednesday. The 22-year-old daughter of the deceased woman is currently in the police custody for questioning.

DCP Pravin Mundhe was quoted as saying, "The decomposed body of a 53-year-old woman was found in a plastic bag in the Lalbhaug area. The 22-year-old daughter of the deceased woman was taken into custody for questioning."

The police took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem. An investigation is underway and further details are awaited.

A similar incident took place on Monday as a woman's decomposed body was found inside a plastic drum at a railway station in Bengaluru's Baiyappanahalli. This was the third such incident in three months in the IT city.