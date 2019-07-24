5 conmen booked for duping homebuyers of Rs 92 lakh in Mumbai

Headlines

Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced, India to face Pakistan on this date

Samantha Ruth Prabhu begins break from films at Sadhguru's mediation retreat, shares glimpses: 'Who would have thought..

Who is IAS Lokesh M, the new Noida CEO who replaced Ritu Maheshwari?

Govt further cuts price of subsidised tomato by Rs 10; check new rates

John Abraham brutally trolled for lifting bike in WWE promo, netizens say 'Satyameva Jayate 3 coming soon'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced, India to face Pakistan on this date

Samantha Ruth Prabhu begins break from films at Sadhguru's mediation retreat, shares glimpses: 'Who would have thought..

Who is IAS Lokesh M, the new Noida CEO who replaced Ritu Maheshwari?

Heart health tips: Cardiac arrest signs that you should never ignore

AI reimagines Bollywood actresses as Barbie

India vs Pakistan Head to Head Records and Stats in Asia Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Record Alert! Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni, Inches Closer To Sachin Tendulkar In This Elite List

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

"An Old Lady Came Up In Tears": Nathan Lyon Reveals His Side Of Lord's Long Room Incident

Samantha Ruth Prabhu begins break from films at Sadhguru's mediation retreat, shares glimpses: 'Who would have thought..

John Abraham brutally trolled for lifting bike in WWE promo, netizens say 'Satyameva Jayate 3 coming soon'

Urfi Javed slammed for saying 'India is not known for its rural areas', netizens say 'jab pata na ho toh...'

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

5 conmen booked for duping homebuyers of Rs 92 lakh in Mumbai

The police sources said that in March 2011, the complainants were looking for a bigger space to live as their existing house was falling short for the joint family.

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 24, 2019, 06:10 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Five people have been booked by the Borivali police for allegedly duping several homebuyers by accepting money from them under the pretext of providing them luxurious flats in a high rise which was to be constructed at Borivali East. Those accused have been identified as Ravindra Jain, Kiran Rawal, Abhay Bhandari, Satish Punamia and Sanjay Punamia who are suspected to have committed a big fraud by convincing the homebuyers to book their flats in advance in the building whose proposal of construction never existed.

According to the Borivali police, four brothers – Abhishek Jain (34), Hitesh Jain (36), Shailesh Jain (33) and Rakesh Jain (38) – are the complainants in this matter and the quadruple had given Rs 92 lakh as advance to the accused men in 2011 and since then, the dead investment made in the fake construction project left all of them duped.

The police sources said that in March 2011, the complainants were looking for a bigger space to live as their existing house was falling short for the joint family. “Ravindra, who is a distant relative of the complainant’s family along with Bhandari approached them in March 2011 claiming that Bhandari, Rawal, Satish, and Sanjay were into construction business and have erected many towers across the city.”

Ravindra had told his relatives that Bhandari proposed to redevelop two Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) chawls located in Borivali East and shall build two towers out of which one shall be used for commercial purposes. All the accused showed fake tenancy documents, No Objection Certificates (NOC) and other forged authorized letters which showed the transfer of legal rights to a developing firm of Bhandari.

“After taking everyone into confidence, the accused made the complainants sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and accepted the token amount and issued receipts to them,” said a police officer.

Apart from the victim, other homebuyers also paid a significant amount to the accused persons with the hope of buying flats. The Jain brothers who had booked a total of 5 flats for their family were assured that the construction of the building shall start soon and the possession will be given as early as possible.

Even in 2015 when the plot witnessed no work, the complainants visited the place and discovered that the land belonged to a trust and not SRA and also the trust owner had no connection with Bhandari and his accomplice. A case is lodged under section 34, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Karnataka Assembly: 10 BJP MLAs, including 4 ex-ministers, suspended for 'indecent, disrespectful' behaviour

Urfi Javed slammed for saying 'India is not known for its rural areas', netizens say 'jab pata na ho toh...'

Now non-SBI account holders can also make UPI payments from YONO app, here's how

Who is IAS Lokesh M, the new Noida CEO who replaced Ritu Maheshwari?

Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced, India to face Pakistan on this date

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE