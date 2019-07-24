5 conmen booked for duping homebuyers of Rs 92 lakh in Mumbai

The police sources said that in March 2011, the complainants were looking for a bigger space to live as their existing house was falling short for the joint family.

Five people have been booked by the Borivali police for allegedly duping several homebuyers by accepting money from them under the pretext of providing them luxurious flats in a high rise which was to be constructed at Borivali East. Those accused have been identified as Ravindra Jain, Kiran Rawal, Abhay Bhandari, Satish Punamia and Sanjay Punamia who are suspected to have committed a big fraud by convincing the homebuyers to book their flats in advance in the building whose proposal of construction never existed.

According to the Borivali police, four brothers – Abhishek Jain (34), Hitesh Jain (36), Shailesh Jain (33) and Rakesh Jain (38) – are the complainants in this matter and the quadruple had given Rs 92 lakh as advance to the accused men in 2011 and since then, the dead investment made in the fake construction project left all of them duped.

The police sources said that in March 2011, the complainants were looking for a bigger space to live as their existing house was falling short for the joint family. “Ravindra, who is a distant relative of the complainant’s family along with Bhandari approached them in March 2011 claiming that Bhandari, Rawal, Satish, and Sanjay were into construction business and have erected many towers across the city.”

Ravindra had told his relatives that Bhandari proposed to redevelop two Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) chawls located in Borivali East and shall build two towers out of which one shall be used for commercial purposes. All the accused showed fake tenancy documents, No Objection Certificates (NOC) and other forged authorized letters which showed the transfer of legal rights to a developing firm of Bhandari.

“After taking everyone into confidence, the accused made the complainants sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and accepted the token amount and issued receipts to them,” said a police officer.

Apart from the victim, other homebuyers also paid a significant amount to the accused persons with the hope of buying flats. The Jain brothers who had booked a total of 5 flats for their family were assured that the construction of the building shall start soon and the possession will be given as early as possible.

Even in 2015 when the plot witnessed no work, the complainants visited the place and discovered that the land belonged to a trust and not SRA and also the trust owner had no connection with Bhandari and his accomplice. A case is lodged under section 34, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC.