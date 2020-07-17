40-year-old woman raped at COVID-19 quarantine centre in Navi Mumbai, accused arrested

In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old woman was raped at a quarantine centre in Navi Mumbai on Thursday night, Maharashtra police said.

The accused has been arrested after a case was lodged at Panvel Taluka Police Station.

The victim was lodged at the quarantine centre as COVID-19 suspect while the accused was a visitor.

Official sources said the accused's brother was earlier lodged at this quarantine centre where the man used to visit. He met the woman at the centre and asked her if she needed anything. He had developed a sort of intimacy with her by offering help.

He tried to take advantage of this intimacy and visited her last evening and raped her, officials said.

While the victim has been tested negative, the accused has tested positive.

Navi Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Kumar Said, "The accused is arrested and he js tested positive today. We are keeping him under guard."

Earlier, a case of a guard raping a minor at a COVID-19 quarantine centre came to light in Bihar on Thursday. Police arrested the guard for allegedly raping a minor at the COVID19 quarantine centre of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

The accused had been working as a guard at PMCH for three months.

According to police, the incident took place on July 8, when the victim arrived at PMCH for treatment and guard raped her in the night. The police registered the case under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the accused on Wednesday, based on the statement of the girl.