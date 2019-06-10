40-year-old man drowns at Juhu

A 40-year-old autorickshaw driver, who had come for an outing, died from drowning at Silver Beach in Juhu. The deceased, identified as Mahesh Shinde, was a resident of Seepz in Andheri East. He had come to the Silver Beach, near ISKCON temple, with his two children, aged 12 and 10, and four other kids from the locality where they stayed.

"It was high tide and the children stood close to the shore. Shinde had entered the water around 2.30pm. The current pulled him in and the children started to shout for help," said a police officer. Lifeguards manning the beach tried to rescue him. The Mumbai Fire Brigade was also called and brought in speed boats to enter the deeper portion of the water.

"Following a three-hour search operation, Shinde's body was found floating on the water. He was rushed to the Cooper Hospital at Vile Parle West where doctors declared him dead. The body was sent for an autopsy," said an officer from the Juhu police station.

Shinde's kids were badly shaken.

AS IT HAPPENED...

Shinde had entered the water around 2.30pm when the current pulled him in. Following a three-hour search operation, Shinde’s body was found floating on the water.