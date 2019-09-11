4 years later, Railways does a U-turn, says passengers prefer sitting

Almost four years after introducing local trains with limited seats — so as to make space for more passengers who can stand and travel — the Railways will be scrapping them. The Central Railway is in the last stage of refitting seats in two remaining trains of such kind which operate on the Harbour line.

Senior railway officials claim that commuters are unhappy and prefer seats, particularly for long-distance travel. For instance, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Panvel is 60 km long. Sources said the empty spaces will be added with seats in the coming days when it goes for periodic overhauling and repairs.

"We will be seen sending them for POH where the seats removed, will be once again fitted," said a CR official.

Usually, people are seen boarding it during peak hours only to realise that there are lesser seats in it. Some used to deboard and waited for the next train to come in. The CR authorities in December 2015, decided to increase space inside compartments by removing three sets of seats next to the door for more accommodating more standees.

"Passengers were finding it difficult to travel long distance with limited seats inside coaches and so standee coaches had more or less failed," said Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.

This modification was done at Matunga workshop which helped a 12-car train could carry 336 more people. The modification was done in eight rakes. Gradually commuters on the mainline between CSMT-Kalyan/Karjat/Kasara section complained that it was tiring for standing for long. This is when the CR authorities transferred these trains on the Harbour line.