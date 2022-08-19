Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeMumbai

Maharashtra: 4-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Borivali West, video surfaces

The building named as Gitanjali apartment was located in Saibaba Nagar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 04:15 PM IST

Maharashtra: 4-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Borivali West, video surfaces
Screengrab/ Twitter @mayuganapatye

A four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Borivali area on Friday. The building named as Gitanjali apartment was located in Saibaba Nagar.

Officials said that the building had already been vacated after the BMC declared it as a dilapidated structure.

At least eight fire engines and fire brigade personnel were rushed to the spot.

Many locals and other bystanders were the eyewitness of the mishap. Moreover, the dramatic collapse of the building was caught on camera and immediately startied doing rounds on social media. The video showed people standing across the road were the eyewitness of the incident.

The incident occurred when the dahi-handi celebrations were in full swing in the vicinity, and the rescuers were checking to ascertain if any persons were injured or trapped there.

 

Earlier this month, a part of a five-story residential structure in Thane's Dahisar district collapsed, no casualty was reported.

READ| ‘There is only one goal - finish Kejriwal’: Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on CBI raids

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
‘There is only one goal - finish Kejriwal’: Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha on CBI raids
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.