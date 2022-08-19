Maharashtra: 4-storey building collapses in Mumbai's Borivali West, video surfaces

Screengrab/ Twitter @mayuganapatye

A four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Borivali area on Friday. The building named as Gitanjali apartment was located in Saibaba Nagar.

Officials said that the building had already been vacated after the BMC declared it as a dilapidated structure.

At least eight fire engines and fire brigade personnel were rushed to the spot.

Many locals and other bystanders were the eyewitness of the mishap. Moreover, the dramatic collapse of the building was caught on camera and immediately startied doing rounds on social media. The video showed people standing across the road were the eyewitness of the incident.

The incident occurred when the dahi-handi celebrations were in full swing in the vicinity, and the rescuers were checking to ascertain if any persons were injured or trapped there.

Earlier this month, a part of a five-story residential structure in Thane's Dahisar district collapsed, no casualty was reported.

