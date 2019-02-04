3 dead, 1 hurt on rail tracks in Kopar railway station

Three people died and one person got injured while crossing railway tracks on Sunday afternoon near the Kopar railway station. The deceased include a child and two women while one man sustained series injuries.

At around 3 pm on Sunday, a fast train — travelling on fast lines through platforms 3-4 — hit four. The Government Railway Police (GRP) officers identified the deceased as two-year-old Livesh Rane, Preeti Rane (26) and Sunita Bhangale (62). The Ranes stayed in Kalyan east and Sunita was from Kopar. Bhaskar Rane (65), who sustained injuries is from Kalyan.

Every day, at least nine to ten people lose their lives on railway tracks. Most victims die while crossing the tracks. Earlier in December, the Railways had held a high-level meeting during which they identified 183 locations on the Mumbai suburban where people cross tracks. The meeting was headed by Union Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal, who had ordered authorities to prevent mishaps on tracks by fencing the boundary walls.