Indian intelligence agencies say six key figures accused of planning and supporting the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks continue to operate from Pakistan.

Nearly 18 years after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, six key figures accused of being involved in the conspiracy are believed to be operating freely in Pakistan, according to Indian intelligence agencies.

They include Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed, the group's operations chief Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, Sajid Majeed alias Sajid Mir, Abdur Rehman Hashim Syed alias Pasha, and two Pakistani military intelligence officers identified as Major Iqbal and Major Sameer Ali.

Indian agencies allege that these individuals played important roles in planning, coordinating or supporting the attacks but have escaped significant legal consequences in Pakistan.

Saeed and Lakhvi sentenced, but agencies question action against them

Saeed was sentenced to 78 years in prison in Pakistan in 2020 following pressure from the United States. However, Indian officials allege that he continues to operate under the protection of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Lakhvi was sentenced in 2021 to three consecutive five-year prison terms in terror-financing cases. Indian agencies, however, claim that he remains free to carry out activities linked to his organisation.

Sajid Mir, an LeT commander accused of overseeing the Mumbai attack, was reportedly arrested and sentenced to eight years in prison. His current whereabouts remain unclear.

Pasha, a retired Pakistani Army major, and the two officers identified as Major Iqbal and Major Sameer Ali have also been accused of involvement in the conspiracy. Indian agencies say no action has been taken against the two ISI officers or the retired military officer.

India alleges lack of cooperation from Pakistan

An Indian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said seven of the 10 alleged conspirators were based in Pakistan during the planning and execution of the attacks.

"Seven out of 10 conspirators were based in Pakistan at the time of the 26/11 attacks, from the planning stage to managing the control room. We sent letters rogatory [judicial request] to the Pakistan government seeking information and evidence against them, but to date, there is no cooperation," the officer said.

India has also submitted an extradition request seeking Saeed's transfer to the country. The request remains pending.

Two other accused have died

Two other individuals accused of being part of the wider conspiracy have died. Abdul Rehman Makki, LeT's former deputy chief and Saeed's brother-in-law, died in Lahore in December 2024.

Ilyas Kashmiri, who led al-Qaeda and its Pakistan-based affiliate Harkat-ul Jihad Islami, reportedly died in a US drone strike in June 2011.

India has gained access to Headley and Rana

Of the 10 people accused of involvement in the wider conspiracy, Indian agencies have gained access to two: US national David Coleman Headley and Pakistani-Canadian physician Tahawwur Rana.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) questioned Headley in 2011, although the United States refused to hand him over to India.

Rana was extradited to India in April 2025 and is lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail. The NIA filed a fresh chargesheet in the 26/11 case in July 2025, based on information obtained during his interrogation.

According to NIA court documents, Rana was part of the conspiracy from 2006 and visited India between November 13 and 21, 2008.

Investigators said he was in Dubai shortly before the attacks, where he met Pasha, before travelling to China. He then returned to the US on November 26, 2008, the day the attacks began.

Other LeT operatives accused of training attackers

Indian agencies have also identified several other LeT operatives who allegedly helped prepare the 10 attackers. These include Abu Qahafa, Abu Alqama, Muzammil, Abu Anas and Abu Hamza, who are also believed to be in Pakistan.

Qahafa was identified as a senior LeT trainer who specialised in weapons and explosives. He allegedly supervised the physical and technical training of the 10 attackers. Abu Alqama, described as a senior LeT commander responsible for the group's Kashmir operations until 2008, was also allegedly involved in training and briefing the attackers.

Muzammil was identified as a close associate of Lakhvi, while Abu Anas was reportedly in charge of an LeT safehouse in Rawalpindi. The allegations highlight the wider network that Indian agencies say was involved in preparing, planning and coordinating the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai.