The GRP has arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 60-year-old woman inside an unmanned ladies' washroom at Ghatkopar railway station on November 26.

The incident came to light around 11.40 pm when the station master informed the GRP that a woman had suffered a head injury. (ANI Photo)

A 60-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted inside a ladies' washroom at Ghatkopar railway station in Mumbai on November 26. The Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the case.

The incident came to light around 11.40 pm when the station master informed the GRP that a woman had suffered a head injury. Police personnel reached platform number 4, where the woman was found. Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel on duty also came to her assistance.

Woman was at station with daughter

During a preliminary inquiry conducted by women GRP personnel, the woman said she had arrived at the station with her daughter to catch a train to Khadavli. She alleged that while she was inside the ladies' washroom near the CSMT end of platforms 2 and 3, an unidentified man entered and sexually assaulted her.

The washroom is unmanned. The woman was taken to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar for a medical examination. Her daughter is accompanying her at the hospital.

CCTV footage helps police trace accused

Investigators examined CCTV footage from the station to identify the suspect.

The footage showed the woman entering the washroom at around 11.12 pm and coming out approximately 10 minutes later. During the same period, a suspicious man was seen entering the facility from platform number 2 and leaving hurriedly at around 11.19 pm.

Further examination showed him heading towards the Metro station. Using the CCTV footage, the GRP traced the suspect and arrested him.

Accused's background being investigated

The arrested man is 25 years old. Police said his occupation and residential address have not yet been established, although he appears to do odd jobs.

A case has been registered under the rape provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.