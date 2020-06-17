Trending#

China

Sushant Singh Rajput

coronavirus

lockdown

covid-19 cases in india

  1. Home
  2. India
  3. Mumbai


2.5 magnitude earthquake hit north of Mumbai

The magnitude of the earthquake on the Richter scale was 2.5.


Representational image

Share

Written By

Edited By

Abhishek Sharma

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jun 17, 2020, 02:53 PM IST

An earthquake of magnitude 2.5 on the Richter scale struck 103 km north of Mumbai on Wednesday.

"An earthquake of 2.5 magnitudes was recorded 103 km north of Mumbai, Maharashtra at around 11:51 am," said National Center for Seismology.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life of damage to property.

Further, details are awaited.