2.5 magnitude earthquake hit north of Mumbai
The magnitude of the earthquake on the Richter scale was 2.5.
Abhishek Sharma
DNA webdesk
An earthquake of magnitude 2.5 on the Richter scale struck 103 km north of Mumbai on Wednesday.
"An earthquake of 2.5 magnitudes was recorded 103 km north of Mumbai, Maharashtra at around 11:51 am," said National Center for Seismology.
There were no immediate reports of any loss of life of damage to property.
Further, details are awaited.