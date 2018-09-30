15 detained for protesting against tree felling in Aarey Colony

Aarey Police on Saturday detained 15 people, including six women for allegedly protesting against the axing of over 2,700 trees by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) officials at Aarey Colony in Goregaon (E).

"Permission to cut the trees to clear the way for the Metro-3 car shed is yet to be granted. As per the proposal, the corporation will chop 2700 trees inside Aarey for the project. The entrance to the shed has about 400 trees. The MMRCL has permission from the government to axe these 400 trees. We have time till October 10 to send in our objections to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), after which the civic body will hold a hearing and forward these complaints to the MMRCL. The matter is not clear and the proposal of chopping 2700 trees might get refused if the decision comes against the MMRCL. Then why to chop these 400 trees needlessly," asks Stalin D from NGO Vanshakti.

According to Stalin, on Saturday MMRCL officials came to Aarey Unit 19 area and began chopping off trees. After the locals objected to it, the officials informed the police about it. The police then came to the spot around 1 am took the protesters with them.

"We detained 15 people since they were obstructing the MMRC's work. The MMRC has a court order to axe the trees. Though we detained nine men and six women, we had let them off with a warning. The citizens were not aware of the court orders. After we showed them the court order, they got convinced. They were under the impression that the stay order has been given on cutting of trees, which was not true," said senior police inspector Vijaylaxmi Hiremath from Aarey Police Station.

"The MMRC always conducts its activities by following legal procedures. The Tree Authority has duly approved cutting of trees essential for ramp, pylon shifting and other Metro-related activities in three different proposals. Tree cutting carried out is strictly as per the approval by the Tree Authority," said an MMRC spokesperson.