15 days on, Vasai youth back from Red-hit area in Bengal

Shamshul Khan, a youth was rescued from West Bengal after he went missing for 15 days. Hailing from Vasai near Mumbai, Khan used to work as a small-scale contractor when he met another man named Saiful Khan who handled large-scale construction projects at Mumbai, Thane and Navi-Mumbai.

Reportedly, Shamshul was offered a big government contract in Jharkhand by Saiful. “He offered me a government contract in Jharkhand but told me to reach Kolkata to discuss it further,” said Shamshul. As he went to Kolkata, he was asked to meet at Farakka station. “When I went to Farakka, a taxi was standing there. I was told to sit inside, three people were already sitting inside the taxi,” recalled Shamshul. “I followed suit because they told me that they were sent by Saiful,” added the victim.

According to the victim, his communication with Saiful broke as soon as they drove towards the woods. As soon as they reached a house in the deep forests, two men greeted them. “All of them attacked me and brutally thrashed me,” said Shamshul. The accused ordered the victim to call his father and send Rs 20 lakh as ransom.

“When he called me, my son was crying. They demanded a huge ransom of twenty lakhs,” said the father of the victim. Immediately, the father registered a complaint in the Waliv police station. Taking prompt action, the police deployed a team of six police officers to Malda in West Bengal. “I was with the police when the kidnappers were constantly calling and demanding money,” said the father. Eventually, the police tracked their location and nabbed the accused. The police freed Shamshul and arrested five men.

Zee Media Newsroom