11,774 students complete Mumbai University's enrolment on Day-1

The University of Mumbai on Wednesday kicked off pre-admission online enrolment which will go on up to June 10. On the first day today, more than 11,774 students completed their pre-admission online enrolment for undergraduate courses for the academic year 2019-20. The pre-admission enrolment is mandatory for anyone wishing to seek admission in courses offered by MU.

Students are expected to submit admission form along with the printed copy of pre-admission enrollment forms between June 7 and June 13. The first merit list will be announced streamwise on June 13, second merit list on Friday 17 and third merit list on June 20 taking into account the reservation policy prescribed by the state. The intake capacity of commerce tops the list with 1,68,348 followed by 68,940 for Science, 60,028 for Arts, 30,879 for Technology, 10,740 for Law and 520 for Fine Arts. There are in all 796 affiliated colleges in Mumbai, Mumbai Suburbs, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

MU spokesman told DNA,'' For the academic year 2018-19, in all 11.05 lakh students had registered in the pre-admission online enrolment and 4.56 students had applied. About 2.48 lakh students had got admission in 796 affiliated colleges.''