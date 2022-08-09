Search icon
Mumbai rains Live Updates: Maharashtra capital hit by wind with speed up to 50 kmph, IMD issues Orange alert

Due to potential for heavy and extremely heavy rain, Palghar, Raigad, Nashik and Pune are on Red alert today, Mumbai and Thane are on Orange alert.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 09:13 AM IST

After a dry spell, Mumbai residents were relieved to see rain on Monday in Mumbai and the nearby region. Due to the potential for heavy and extremely heavy rain, Palghar, Raigad, Nashik, and Pune are on Red alert today, while Mumbai and Thane are on Orange alert.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange signal, meaning that heavy to very heavy rainfall is quite likely in a few locations. The IMD has also issued a warning to fisherman.

IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded 34 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday, while the Colaba observatory recorded 54 mm of rainfall in the same time span.

"The rain will pick up pace from Monday evening and morning on Tuesday, when heavier showers may be seen. Widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places was witnessed over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra in the past 24 hours and it is expected to remain the same in the next two to three days with gradual reduction thereafter. Parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha are also very likely to receive widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places," stated Dr Jayanta Sarkar, head of IMD, Mumbai.

09 Aug 2022
08:56 AM

IMD predicts that until 10 am today, isolated locations in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar will likely see moderate to extremely intense rain and gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph.

 

