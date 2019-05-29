In an interview with DNA, Kirtikar lists out his priorities in his second term as MP.

Veteran Shiv Sena leader Gajanan Kirtikar won by 2,60,328 votes, defeating Congress contender Sanjay Nirupam from Mumbai North West constituency for the second consecutive time. Kirtikar, who may get a ministerial berth in the Modi government at the Centre, says his team worked 24x7 to ensure victory. In an interview with DNA, Kirtikar lists out his priorities in his second term as MP.

Q: What are your priorities for your constituency?

A: At present the slum redevelopment activity has slowed down or is running behind the schedule due to various reasons in my constituency. I will make all efforts to put on fast track the slum redevelopment projects. There are large number of slums situated on the central government land held by defence, port, post, aviation and their rehabilitation is stuck up since a long in view of lack of policy to grant no objection by the Government of India. I will take up this issue with the Centre for putting in place a policy to grant no objection so that rehabilitation will be undertaken without further delays. The rehabilitation of slums will also help achieve the Centre's ambitious plan to provide home to all by 2022.

I will pay adequate attention on the implementation of skill development scheme in my constituency so that the young and educated and uneducated ones can get required skill set. I will pursue with the Central government for the establishment of Kendriya Vidyalaya and the medical college and hospital on the lines of All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

The connectivity between Eastern and Western Express Highways will be achieved with the construction of Mulund-Goregaon Link Road. With the clearance from forest department, I will make efforts to expedite its construction. Similarly, dredging at the Versova creek will be carried out. The construction of jetty there will be my other priority.

Q: Was your victory on expected lines?

A: I was quite confident to win the election since the day my nomination was announced. Victory was possible due to my performance in the parliament and in the constituency in last five years. More importantly, the cadre of Shiv Sena, BJP, Republican Party of India worked hard and they ran the poll campaign as a movement. My connect with the cadre and voters also came quite handy for my victory.

During last five years, I carried out a slew of development works worth Rs 45 crore. Works were largely devoted to further upgradation of the railway infrastructure as nearly 50% of my 17 lakh voters are rail commuters. These works included installation of escalators, increase in the height of platforms, strengthening of rail over bridges. Besides, the Railways Ministry has approved Rs 1,118 crore under Mumbai Urban Transport Project III laying additional two tracks up to Borivali. This will help increase the number of trains.

Q: Do you also attribute your victory to Modi magic?

A: I had won the Lok Sabha election in 2014 due to strong alliance among Shiv Sena, BJP and RPI riding Modi wave. In the just concluded Lok Sabha election too the alliance played a major role so also the Modi wave.

Q: How did you succeed in getting good number of votes from north Indians and non-Marathi speaking voters?

A: Even though the Congress candidate was from north India, I never worried about getting votes from north Indians in particular as I enjoy good relationship with them since long. During my 20-year tenure as legislator and 5-year-term as MP, I was always with them in their good and bad days. I was least worried about diversion of votes to my rival.

Q: Has Raj Thackeray factor worked in your constituency?

A: Not at all. It did not impact my poll prospects. Similarly, speeches delivered by Raj Thackeray also had no impact on Shiv Sena-BJP candidates in rest of Maharashtra too. The alliance has swept the poll by winning 41 seats. The alliance will stay for the ensuing state assembly election slated for September October this year and it will have stunning performance in the assembly election too.