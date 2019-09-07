DNA's Newsmaker this week, BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi, clears the air on Metro's capability to curb pollution & the civic body's commitment to compensate for the loss of green cover

You have passed the proposal to demolish trees for the metro carshed in the Tree Authority, but people are opposing it. What do you want to say about it?

People are not opposing the Metro, they are opposing the felling of trees. Of course, this is a sensitive topic. All of us suffer when trees are cut down.

However, in the entire problem, there are four aspects.

First, one-and-a-half crore people live in Mumbai. Over the past several years, the proportion of public transport in this city has reduced and the number of private vehicles has increased. As a result, the roads are brimming with traffic and people are having to suffer because of the increased pollution. Today, Mumbai is the most polluted city in the world. One of the main causes of pollution is the smoke emitted by private cars, which generates carbon monoxide generated other pollutants. Only by reducing it can you lead a healthier life in Mumbai. According to an audit report by the United Nations Framework for Climate Change regarding Metro 3, nearly 2.60 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide will be reduced with the introduction of Metro 3. If the metro runs for seven days, it will cut an amount of carbon dioxide equivalent to that absorbed by 2,700 trees in one year. Therefore, although the cutting of trees is a sensitive issue, the Metro is going to end up being beneficial to the environment.

The second point is related to the alternative space. The alternative space i.e. the land at Kanjurmarg is privately owned. Additionally, according to a 1974 Bombay High Court order, the government has no right to interfere with this land. The land remains private and the government has no right to take possession of it. The ownership of the land remains private and the government has no right to relinquish it. The same command was repeated in 1997.

In view of the issue, the Maharashtra government had requested the court to take back the order since there was talk of finding an alternative area for the carshed. In 2017, HC asked the government if it is ready to pay the price for this land; after which it came to the fore that according to the Land Acquisition Act, the government had to pay twice the ready reckoner amount i.e Rs 5,200 crore to the owner of the land. Of course, this amount will go from the taxpayers' hard-earned money. Therefore, you tell me how wise it is to burden the Mumbaikar with an additional burden of Rs 5,200 crore when we have an equally big land available for no charge.

Thirdly, the question of whether the metro carshed can be moved to some other place. There has been a law in this regard which has also gone to the Supreme Court. All the matters which are being discussed now have been discussed before too — trees, environment, etc. We have retained the reservations which were discussed in relation to the metro carshed. Following the objection to the development plan, the location of the Metro carshed has been legalised and the reservation has been secured in court according to the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act. There have also been petitions in the High Court which have been rejected. Later, a petition was filed in the Supreme Court where again it was rejected. This means, in today's situation, the metro carshed can only be constructed in Aarey. If it has to be constructed in Kanjurmarg, the entire law will have to be changed and the entire process will take a long time.

The fourth issue is technical. Most citizens think that the carshed is meant to be used only for trains. The carshed is the spirit of Metro. Engine inspection, vehicle maintenance, repairs, charging, wheel balancing and all other tasks are handled in the carshed. Metro won't run if there is no carshed. The construction of the underground tunnel is 70-80% completed. Due to the delay in the construction of the car-shed, daily losses of Rs 4.2 crore rupees have been sustained. Also, after it gets functional, the 17 lakh passengers travelling via the metro will save about half-an-hour of travel time.

The last aspect is the number of trees to be felled. Aarey spans over an area of 1,200 hectares, the carshed will occupy only 33 hectares which is less than 2.25% of the total area. There are 4,90,000 trees in the region, out of which only 2,700 will be felled. For Delhi Metro, four lakh trees were cut. We have already started the process of planting more trees to compensate. For those who do not have vehicles and travel by buses and trains, the Metro will be a boon. In a short time, they will be able to go to their offices and return to their homes. It will prove harmful for citizens if they stop this project which has a lot of advantages and benefits.

Metro 3 and the carshed are just excuses, environmentalists allege, for many similar projects to find their way inside Aarey. Land has been asked for Metro 6, there are also talks of starting a zoo — are there plans to wipe Aarey off the map?

All other places in the development plan are designated as no-development zones. Therefore, is it wise to say these things? Why are there no talks about the no-development zone? Whereas, the zoo will protect wildlife and will lead to more trees being planted.

Why only Aarey for Metro carshed?

It is not possible to have it in Kanjurmarg. The metro will run from Seepz to Churchgate in a straight line and Aarey colony lies in the middle and hence is the best option. It is a public place. Besides, it won't be right to take on a private place and destroy people's homes. It has been proved in the court of law that the land of Aarey is not a forest tract. A lot of money goes into acquiring private land, and it also runs the risk of people approaching the SC. If we have to complete Metro in time, then there is no alternative to Aarey.

The land in Kanjurmarg is owned by an individual. Therefore, it has been said that the carshed should be shifted there allegedly due to pressure?

If we would have chosen Kanjurmarg instead of Aarey for the carshed, then surely such an accusation would have been hurled at the government. This land is in the no-development sector and therefore, people are not able to build houses there. That's why, if they get money from the government, they will be greatly benefited. I can't say who is behind this, but according to me, using the taxpayers' money for private transactions is not a good thing.

While Mumbai local travel has been getting dangerous, it is very important for a Metro to run. What do you think?

Public transportation is the key to transforming the city. In all the big countries of the world, public transportation is strong. This is also the reason behind the development of Mumbai, the local system which is absent in other cities but the transportation capacity of the locals has been exhausted 20-25 years ago. In order to increase the carrying capacity of the passengers, a 350-kilometre metro network is being set up.

If more trees are being cut, will it make the region prone to floods?

We are only taking 2.25% space in Aarey. Currently, residents have encroached the land and built 1,200 hutments in the Aarey Colony. These huts are increasing everyday. It is not desirable to dismiss or oppose a project which has benefits for every Mumbaikar.