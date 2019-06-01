Fixing social mindset, dialogue ways to correct discrimination: Dr Bhalchandra Mungekar

How do you see Dr Payal Tadvi's suicide case?

Dr Tadvi is not only a victim of ragging but clearly, also of caste discrimination. The media has only raised the issue of ragging and systematically forgotten that the caste issue is very much present too. The government should register the case against all accused under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocity) Act and it should also be pursued in court under the same atrocity act.

Do you think the government's response has been satisfactory?

The government's seriousness is suspect as the accused were absconding for seven days in a city like Mumbai. It shows that the government was probably dilly-dallying. It was only when civil society threatened to shut down the hospital that the police arrested the accused, otherwise the government did not seem to be interested in arresting the accused.

Over 60 years since Independence, India is still facing caste discrimination. What do you think is causing this?

It is shameful that people in India are discriminated against on the basis of caste, gender, and religion. Our educational institutions are full of discrimination. The police, administration, and other public forums are no exceptions. We have utterly failed to address these issues and develop a secular society.

What measures should be taken to prevent such cases?

The often repeated grudge against the SC and ST students is that they have taken other people's reservations and lack merit. This is untrue as the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) also get reservations but they are rarely targeted. These sections of students are mentally tortured in every walk of life. In educational institutions, the authorities should carry out a regular dialogue among all sections of students on a regular basis. The prejudices have to be removed from the students' minds. We should have a free and liberal society.

