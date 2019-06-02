In an interview with DNA, Kotak reveals his agenda as MP for the next five years.

A three-time corporator from Mulund, the BJP's Manoj Kotak, defeated NCP's Sanjay Dina Patil by 2.26 lakh votes in Mumbai North-East constituency. In an interview with DNA, Kotak reveals his agenda as MP for the next five years.

Q: What are your priorities for the next 5 years?

Development of all sectors. Some of the key projects include completion of Metro 4 (Wadala-Thane), Metro 2 (Vikhroli-Jogeshwari), Metro 2B (Mankhurd-Bandra), completion of Mulund Goregaon Link Road, Andheri Ghatkopar Link Road. In addition to this, I will make all efforts for the timely completion of flyover construction work at Chedda Nagar junction, Mankurd Ghatkopar link road flyover, Kanjur JVLR highway junction, Ghatkopar AGLR junction and augmentation of Rail services. These projects are lined up to ease traffic and provide much-needed relief to commuters.

Q: Redevelopment of MHADA buildings had been stuck up for a long. What is your plan to expedite the same?

Actually, government policy is in place and it is pro-development. Planning authority is now MHADA. So fast redevelopment should take place. Now the only hurdle is a recession in the market. But I think in the next few months redevelopment industry will overcome everything.

Q: Is cluster development an option?

Yes. It is the best option ever. However, we cannot force people to the cluster. We should educate and encourage cluster development.

Q Traffic congestion on LBS road is another major issue. How it will be solved?

Delayed Widening of LBS Road is the only basic cause of traffic congestion. Now Metro work has added to it. I am planning to complete LBS widening in one year and Metro in the next three years. So automatically problem will be solved.

Q: Mulund dumping ground is closed but Deonar is still functioning. What is the timeline for its closure and what is alternative dumping sites? How solid waste management will be handled?

Yes, it's a big problem. After my repeated follow up we succeeded in the closure of Mulund dumping. I have started following up and coordination with the state government for an alternate dumping place near Mumbai.

Q: Your constituency also has salt pans and land under salt production. How these lands will be brought under housing development? Any timeline for the same?

On Salt pan land, the affordable housing project is already principally sanctioned by CM Devendra Fadanvis. This will create 1.5 lakh affordable houses in next three years. The central and state governments have devised a policy on utilisation of salt pan lands. We shall give our inputs as regards how to rehabilitate project affected persons. But we are committed that there should be Affordable Housing and Housing for All.

Q: How has the alliance worked for you? Whether the MNS factor is significant?

People have voted for the pro-development policies of the BJP-Sena which is working well. Negative and regressive propaganda has been rejected by the people in this election and will be rejected in future also.

Housing For All